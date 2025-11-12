Ogoni Martyrs At 30: ABLOP Warns Government – No Cleanup, No Oil

By Jerry Needam

…Calls For Creation Of Bori State

Thirty years after the hanging of Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni martyrs, the Association for the Better Life of the Ogoni People (ABLOP) has declared that the Ogoni people will not allow oil resumption without full environmental cleanup and justice.

In a powerful address marking the 30th anniversary of the November 10 tragedy, Mr. Nunyie D.S. Kanee, President and CEO of ABLOP, said the Ogoni people remain victims of environmental pollution, economic deprivation, and political neglect.

“It is time to do for ourselves what government would not do for us,” he said, lamenting that nothing has changed for the Ogoni people since 1995.

ABLOP accused the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) of failing to deliver a credible cleanup, demanding transparency and accountability from its leadership.

“The Ogoni people deserve to know the truth. Are we 10%, 20%, or even 25% into the cleanup? Token gestures cannot replace true environmental restoration,” Kanee stated.

The group reaffirmed its unwavering support for the creation of Bori State and urged the National Assembly to act immediately.

It also warned against any secret moves to restart oil operations in Ogoniland without the consent and participation of the Ogoni people.

“ABLOP says a resounding NO to backdoor oil resumption in Ogoni land!” Kanee declared.

Calling for unity, vigilance, and renewed activism, ABLOP urged Ogonis everywhere to uphold the legacy of the fallen heroes and continue the struggle for justice, security, and self-determination. “We cannot fail them, because failing them is failing ourselves,” Kanee concluded.