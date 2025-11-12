Port Harcourt-Based Lawyer Urges Muslim Victims To Document Attacks, Seek Global Intervention

By Jeremiah Alfred

Barr. Azubuike Ihemeje, a Port Harcourt-based lawyer has blamed the Nigerian government over silence and failure to decisively address the persistent terrorist attacks targeting Muslim communities in the country.

Ihemeje made the remarks in a post shared via his verified Facebook page on Thursday, November 6, 2025, where he lamented what he described as “government complicity” in the wave of insecurity ravaging parts of the nation.

He insisted that victims of terrorism can no longer rely on a government that has consistently failed in its duty to protect them.

He advised Muslim communities that have suffered repeated terrorist attacks to properly document the incidents and seek help from international bodies, noting that seeking external intervention has become necessary since the Nigerian government appears unwilling or unable to act.

Ihemeje wrote, “If our good Muslim communities who are attacked by terrorists don’t condone that evil and government complicity, let them quickly document theirs and seek for external help too, since government has failed. Unless they’re enjoying the terrorists’ attacks.”

He further added, “As a Nigerian, I believe that both Christians and Muslims have had their shares of terrorists attacks. But if only Christians in the Middle Belt documented their own attacks and submitted to Trump, you can’t blame him for tagging it Christian genocide.”

Ihemeje’s remarks have sparked widespread reactions across social and political circles, with many interpreting his statement as a bold indictment of the government’s failure to protect its citizens, regardless of faith. His comments also highlight the importance of record-keeping and evidence-based advocacy in attracting international attention to the human rights violations and acts of terror occurring in Nigeria.