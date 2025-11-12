Rivers Liberation Movement Urges RSG To Lead Moral, Political Rebirth

The Rivers Liberation Movement (RLM) has called on Rivers State to spearhead a moral and political rebirth in honour of Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni patriots, marking the 30th anniversary of their brutal execution.

The movement emphasized that the sacrifice of these heroes should inspire action, not just remembrance.

In a statement issued on Monday, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa, Convener of the RLM, described the Ogoni martyrs as courageous individuals who laid down their lives not for personal gain, but for freedom, justice, and human dignity, principles that remain largely unfulfilled across the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.

“Three decades later, the Nigerian state continues to wrestle with the same challenges our heroes fought against: leadership that glorifies power over service, a security apparatus that shields the corrupt while silencing the weak, and a judiciary often compromised by greed and intimidation,” Dr. Nwibubasa said.

The RLM urged citizens, professionals, youth groups, women, and leaders of conscience to seize this moment as an opportunity to embrace leadership rooted in justice, equity, and shared prosperity.

According to the movement, genuine leadership respects every citizen, safeguards lives, and treats public office as a trust for service rather than a license for personal enrichment.

Dr. Nwibubasa also paid tribute to other national figures who have championed justice and democracy, including the late Professor Claude Ake, the fearless Chief Gani Fawehinmi, and Barrister Ledum Mitee, describing them as beacons of intellectual courage and resistance against oppression.

“The courage of Ken Saro-Wiwa, the intellect of Claude Ake, the fire of Gani Fawehinmi, and the perseverance of Ledum Mitee must guide us.

Their struggle is our responsibility to build a Rivers State, and indeed a Nigeria, where justice flows like a mighty river and peace reigns across our land,” he said.

The RLM stressed that Rivers State, as the cradle of these martyrs, has a unique role in promoting moral leadership and ethical governance.

The movement urged citizens not to merely mourn the past, but to act decisively in shaping a better future.

“This anniversary must stir our collective conscience. We cannot continue to commemorate without action.

The legacy of the Ogoni martyrs compels us to confront corruption, defend human dignity, and uphold the rule of law,” Dr. Nwibubasa said.

The statement concluded with a call for active civic engagement, ethical leadership, and the pursuit of justice, noting that the example set by Saro-Wiwa and his colleagues should serve as a moral compass for present and future generations.

“Their struggle reminds us that true leadership is about service, courage, and integrity in the face of adversity. Our duty now is to transform their legacy into meaningful action that uplifts our people, restores our land, and secures the future of Rivers State and Nigeria,” the RLM convener emphasized.