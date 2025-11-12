Ekinigbo Youths Eulogize Son, Chukumati

By Joe Kalu

The Ekinigbo Clan Youths in Rumuigbo Community, Obio/ Akpor LGA of Rivers State have eulogized one of their illustrious sons, distinguished Senator Noble Wonukwuru Chukumati over the weekend.

Speaking during the courtesy visit to the distinguished Senator of the third Republic, the youth president, Comrade Achinike Orubuogu who led the delegation to the visit explained that the visit was to express the collective gratitude of the people to the astute politician on his achievements for them and indeed to show their respect, loyalty and solidarity for him.

They added that the visit was also to seek for his fatherly blessings as well as to tap advice and mentorship from his weath of experience in their quest of driving a new era of peace, unity and development across the communities.

Responding, distinguished Senator Chukumati commended the Ekinigbo Clan Youths for identifying with him. He hailed “their sense of responsibility, maturity and strong commitment to building a better Community”.

While offering prayers for their success, Sen Chukumati urged them to “always lead with humility, integrity and a genuine desire to serve the people “.

The distinguished Senator reminded the delegation that Rumuigbo remains a strong and strategic force within the Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality, describing it as “the cradle and beginning of most political struggle that shaped the identity and progress of Ikwerre people”.

He further encouraged them to uphold this legacy through unity of purpose, visionary leadership and continuous dialogue that promotes peace and inclusiveness.

The Ekinigbo Youths President and Mgbu Adu youth president, Comrade Amadi Hachikaru Clinton Oleme in their closing remarks expressed deep appreciation to their host for his warm reception, fatherly. counsel and constant support and sacrifice for the community developmen, saying that they will continue to regard him as an inspiration to their course.

Comrade Clinton further stated that “the visit stands out as a reminder that leadership must always be rooted in piety, constructive dialogue and respect for those who have paved the way “. He concluded by assuring the Senator that represented Rivers East senatorial district as well as Port Harcourt Constituency in the constituent Assembly of 1988 that the youths of Ekinigbo Clan will continue to uphold the virtues of peace, unity and progress in all their engagements.