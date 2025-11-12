ICGEHRMIN Holds Inaugural National Conference, Focuses On Governance, Inclusion

By Bright Onuoha

The Institute of Corporate Governance, Employment and Human Resources Management in Nigeria (ICGEHRMIN) held its inaugural National Conference, fellowship investiture, membership induction, and Award Ceremony on October 25, 2025, at City-Base Hotel, GRA Phase II Extension.

The event, themed “Corporate Governance Ideals: The Question of Disclosure, Whistle Blowing, and Inclusion in Nigeria,” attracted professionals from various sectors to discuss key governance issues. Prof. Zeb-Obipi, Vice-Chancellor of Rivers State University, represented by Dr. B. W. Ateke, highlighted the importance of accountability, sustainability, whistle blowing, and inclusion as foundational to good governance and effective administration.

In his keynote, Prof. Zeb-Obipi stressed the need for near-perfect regulations by policymakers and professionals to ensure institutional growth, warning against sabotage by political insiders.

He described governance responsibility as the active protection and respect of stakeholders’ interests, emphasizing diversity and equality through the inclusion of varied expertise in workplaces.

Prof. Jude Nwoka, President and Chairman of Council of ICGEHRMIN, welcomed attendees, recognizing the inductees’ resilience amid economic challenges and linking the institute’s mission with the national fight against corruption, promoting transparency, ethical conduct, and capacity building through mandatory training programs.

Prof. Nwoka also noted that the conference was a platform for leaders across industries, academia, government, and development sectors to exchange ideas for advancing institutional and national integrity. He called on inductees, among the 62 newly admitted professionals, to uphold the institute’s ethics and standards as they begin their official roles. The event marked a significant milestone in the pursuit of professionalism and excellence in corporate governance and human resource management in Nigeria.