Flood Committee Commences Distribution Of Relief Materials

The 2025 Rivers State Flood Prevention and Management Committee has commenced the distribution of relief materials to flood-impacted Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the State, beginning with the Orashi Region.

Flagging off the distribution of the items at the Central Medical Stores in Port Harcourt on Thursday, 6th November 2025, Rivers State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, said the Committee procured both food and non-food items for each Local Government Area. She noted that Ahoada East, Ahoada West, and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas each received two trucks filled with relief materials.

Prof. Odu explained that the event was part of deliberate efforts to mitigate the burden of flooding.

“Today, Ahoada East, Ahoada West, and Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Areas are receiving aid. Each LGA receives two trucks filled with both food and non-food items.

Non-food items for each LGA include 200 mattresses, 200 pillows, slippers, and cooking utensils.

Food items for each LGA include 200 bags of rice, 300 cartons of Indomie noodles, 500 bags of garri and beans, 600 cans of palm oil, and salt,” Prof. Odu stated.

The Deputy Governor mentioned ongoing desilting efforts at the Rumuokwurusi River, noting that the clearing has made the water flow faster.

She added that previous promises made by the Committee have been kept, including the provision of ₦3 million to families who lost loved ones as a result of flooding.

She further stated that the current distribution of food and non-food items fulfils another promise to the Local Government Councils, which are expected to complement the State’s efforts by contributing additional relief materials to ensure that more people benefit.

She noted that a monitoring team would be dispatched next week to oversee distribution and ensure accountability.

According to Prof. Odu, the State has also prepared IDP camps equipped with comfortable rooms, mosquito nets, and boreholes.

She noted that although no one has yet opted to be evacuated to these camps, the press would be taken on a tour to document the preparations made for potential eventualities.

The Deputy Governor expressed appreciation to the Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Area, Hon. Solomon Abuba, for his presence and commitment, stressing that his dedication demonstrates an understanding of his people’s burden and a strong desire to ensure that aid reaches them effectively.

Receiving the relief materials on behalf of his people, Hon. Solomon Abuba, Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Area, expressed gratitude to the State Government for coming to their aid at this critical time. He assured that he would personally oversee the distribution process to ensure that the items get to those affected by the flood.