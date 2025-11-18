Archbishop Okoh Sounds Alarm: “Targeted Attacks On Christians Amount To Genocide”

By Jerry Needam

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has raised alarm over what he described as an ongoing Christian genocide in parts of Northern Nigeria and the Middle Belt. He made the declaration during the opening ceremony of the Association’s Fourth Quarterly National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting held on Tuesday at the Crispan Hotel in Jos, Plateau State.

In a solemn address that blended grief, courage, and hope, and made available to National Network Newspaper, Archbishop Okoh said the gathering in Jos—“a city whose soil bears the memory of deep anguish and resilient hope”—was both intentional and symbolic, given the years of violent attacks suffered by Christian communities in the state.

The CAN President expressed profound appreciation to the Plateau State Governor, His Excellency Barrister Caleb Muftwang, for hosting the meeting and for the administration’s continuous support for the Christian community. He also paid tribute to the late former Plateau CAN Chairman, Very Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, noting that the earlier planned meeting was postponed due to his passing.

Archbishop Okoh stated unequivocally that the pattern, scale, and consistency of attacks on Christian communities in Northern Nigeria amount to genocide.

“Lives have been brutally cut short, communities uprooted, churches razed, and hopes shattered. CAN has spoken clearly and courageously on this matter, and we stand unwaveringly by our position that there is Christian genocide in Nigeria,” he said.

He recalled his recent visit to Bokkos LGA, where he met displaced Christians, listened to their stories, and offered prayers and relief support. He said the scars witnessed were “deep,” but the faith of the victims remained “stronger still.”

Okoh insisted that the Christian community in Nigeria must not remain silent in the face of injustice, emphasizing that silence is not only irresponsible but “unbiblical.”

The CAN President lamented that despite the sacrifices of security agencies, killings, kidnappings, and mass displacements have remained persistent. He urged the Federal Government and the international community to take urgent and decisive action to stop the ongoing violence.

He called for the immediate resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes, describing their prolonged stay in camps as “a painful indictment on our national conscience.”

Addressing Christian leaders nationwide, Archbishop Okoh said the current situation demands courage, sincerity, and unity. He urged them to continue strengthening their congregations and sowing hope “even in the soil of sorrow.”

“Our strength lies in our unity. This darkness shall not overcome the light of Christ,” he declared.

As the NEC meeting commenced, Archbishop Okoh prayed that the Holy Spirit would guide all deliberations and decisions, adding that the outcomes should foster unity within the Church and contribute to peace and justice across the country. The meeting brings together top Christian leaders from across Nigeria to review national issues affecting the Church and the nation, as well as to outline strategic interventions for the coming year.