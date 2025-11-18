400 NECO Candidates Benefit From Khana Council Boss Free Education Scheme

The Executive Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Dr. Thomas Bariere Ariar, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming education at the grassroots level as he officially flagged off the free NECO registration for 400 candidates under the Council’s free education scheme.

The ceremony, held on Saturday at the Suanu Nwika Finimale Conference Hall, drew parents, students and education stakeholders who hailed the initiative as a major relief and a clear demonstration of purposeful and people-centered governance.

In his address, Dr. Thomas expressed joy over the impressive turnout, describing education as the most sustainable legacy any government could bequeath to its citizens.

“We are here today because the future of Khana belongs to the children standing before us,” he said. “Our administration is determined to break every barrier that prevents our children from accessing quality education.”

He assured the candidates that the Council’s support would not end with NECO.

“Those who perform well in this examination will immediately be enlisted into our free JAMB scheme,” he announced. “We are building a continuous educational support system that guides our children from secondary school into higher institutions.”

Dr. Thomas, a renowned academic, also disclosed plans to deploy volunteer teachers to rural schools to address the shortage of teaching staff.

“In the coming weeks, we will deploy volunteer teachers to our rural communities to close the manpower gap,” he stated. “No child in Khana should be denied learning simply because there is no teacher in the classroom.”

He further urged all eligible youths to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR).

“If you are 18 years and above, go and register,” he advised. “Your voter’s card is your voice, and good governance is sustained when good people participate in choosing their leaders.”

In his remarks, the Supervisor for Education, Hon. Felix Nubari Ibor, described the exercise as a direct fulfilment of Dr. Thomas’ campaign promises. He emphasized that education remains the bedrock of every developed society and reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to strategic academic empowerment programmes.

The Assistant Director, Exams / HOD National Common Exams, Mr. Fred Giadom, announced that the NECO examination will commence on December 26th, 2025, and will be held at BMGS and Government High School, Beeri. He clarified that the exams will be conducted manually, countering speculations about a CBT format.

The Special Adviser on NECO and Public Exams, Mr. Bari Meeting, assured the Chairman that the students would maximize the opportunity and justify the Council’s investment.

Parents and candidates expressed profound gratitude to the Chairman for relieving them of the financial burden of registration. Representing the beneficiaries, Mrs. Peace Robinson (Ward 04), Miss Johnson Precious Ewonubari (CSS Yeekunu, Zaakpon), and Miss Ledum Barinaayaa (CSS Lueku) showered praises on the Chairman for easing their worries and giving their children a fair opportunity to pursue their academic dreams.

Many of the students who spoke said the initiative had lifted a huge weight off their families. They explained that the cost of NECO registration had been a major concern, especially in the face of prevailing economic hardship, and that the Council’s intervention came as an unexpected relief.

Several noted that without the Chairman’s support, they were uncertain about their chances of sitting for this year’s examination.

The students also expressed deep appreciation to Dr. Thomas for giving them renewed hope and motivation. They said his commitment to education had inspired them to study harder and aim higher. While thanking him for believing in their potential, they pledged to make Khana proud by excelling in their examinations and becoming worthy ambassadors of the Chairman’s education reforms.