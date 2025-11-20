Arewa Community Commends Gov Fubara For Stabilizing Peace In Rivers, Re-engineering Developmental Efforts

The Arewa Community in Rivers State, the umbrella body of all Northern indigenes both Muslims and Christians living and doing business in the state have given kudos to Governor Siminalayi Fubara for listening to voice of reason and toeing the path of peace, an act they said has stabilized peace in the state and enabled economic activities to again pick up after the emergency rule.

Secretary General of Arewa Community in Rivers State, Alh. Sadiq Walu stated this while briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt Monday November 17, 2025.

According to Alh. Sadiq Walu, economic activities in the state were grounded no thanks to the declaration of emergency rule in the state which unavoidably subjected many families to untold hardship and loss of huge revenue to the state.

The Chief scribe of Arewa Community in Rivers state, Alh. Sadiq Walu expressed profound appreciation to Gov Fubara whom he said had to sacrifice his exalted status and enormous support base for the sake of peace and love for his Rivers people.

“The Arewa Community will forever remember and pray for Gov Fubara for his peaceful disposition which will for a very long time serve as a lesson to other political leaders across the country on how humble and focused the leader of the people should behave. Gov Fubara has by this singular act written his name on marble as a true patriotic leader and statesman”, Alh. Walu declared.

The Arewa Secretary General also applauded Gov. Fubara for reactivating his rural development efforts which were stalled by the emergency rule, citing the Ogoni, Emohua, Igbo Etche and other road projects around the 23 local government areas of the state which have now kicked off and are at various stages of completion. While reassuring the Rivers State government under the watch of Gov Siminalayi Fubara of the unwavering support and prayers of all Northern indigenes in the state under their unifying umbrella – Arewa Community, Alh. Sadiq Walu passionately appealed to all Rivers people, political gladiators and all citizens from across Nigeria living and doing business in the state to support Gov Fubara for the full actualization of his developmental plans for the state which is only possible in an atmosphere of peace devoid of bitterness and rancor.