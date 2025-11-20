National Network Newspaper Hosts Star-Studded 21st Anniversary On November 26

Preparations have reached an advanced stage for the 21st Anniversary Celebration of National Network Newspaper, scheduled to hold on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at the Lasien Pavilion, Old GRA, Port Harcourt.

The management of the widely-read publication announced that this year’s anniversary is specially designed to honour individuals, institutions, and partners who have contributed to societal development, media growth, and public service excellence.

Speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, the Publisher, Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam, JP, ACACN, said the event will celebrate “21 years of consistent and uninterrupted presence on Nigeria’s newsstands, commitment to truth, and dedicated service to the nation.”

According to him, guests expected at the ceremony include top government officials, captains of industry, media executives, religious leaders, community icons, and other distinguished personalities.

The celebration will feature a 21st Anniversary Lecture, classical displays, musical and artistic performances, goodwill messages, awards presentation, and a dinner session specially curated for networking and relaxation.

Rev’d Needam noted that the anniversary is not only a celebration of the newspaper’s resilience but also a moment to strengthen its bond with the public and reaffirm its mission of championing credible journalism.

He assured that the Management and Staff of National Network Newspaper remain committed to upholding the values of accuracy, fairness, and professionalism that have sustained the brand for more than two decades.

The Publisher extended warm invitations to friends, readers, partners, and the general public to join the celebration, describing the occasion as “a memorable milestone in the history of the newspaper and in the Nigerian media landscape.” With anticipation building across the city, the November 26 event promises to be colourful, prestigious, and remarkable.