RIVCHPP Mark World Diabetes Day With Outreaches

Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP) has partnered with the Rivers State Ministry of Health and Svengen Health Limited to commemorate World Diabetes Day, celebrated annually on the 14th November.

As a build-up to the day, the Executive Secretary of the health insurance agency in Rivers State, Dr. Vetty Agala, on behalf of RIVCHPP, presented the Diabimetrics (glucometer) and other materials to the Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, in a symbolic gesture. The presentation was witnessed by the State Non-communicable Diseases Program Manager, Dr. Sandra Abolo.

Also, Dr. Agala, who hosted an online radio programme earlier in the week to x-ray matters relating to Diabetes noted that health education, health promotion, and preventive healthcare are central to RIVCHPP’s protection of Rivers residents from health poverty.

RIVCHPP had earlier received support from Svengen to ensure that materials to test for Diabetes among residents of the state were distributed to the 23 Local Government Areas through RIVCHPP’s focal persons.

To mark the day, RIVCHPP and the Ministry of Health mobilised healthcare personnel at the State Secretariat Complex and other sites throughout the 23 Local Government Areas to carry out blood glucose tests. According to Dr. Barine Dimkpa, the Head, Health Services Department of RIVCHPP, the outreach programme to raise awareness on diabetes, screen for prediabetes and enrol Rivers health workers into health insurance as part of the World Diabetes day outing.