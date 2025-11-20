Eze C. Eze Forecasts End Of APC’s Misrule

…As ADC Opens Abuja Office Headquarter

17th November, 2025 will remain strategic to Nigeria and her citizens as ADC has taken the bold step of removing Tinubu and his misguided version of undemocratic force currently ravaging this country with the formal commissioning of her national headquarters at Abuja the National Capital of Nigeria….”

Erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze said the significance of November 17, 2025, in the annals of Nigeria’s political journey is strategic, as it marks a major milestone in the country’s desperate search for a redirection and national rebirth.

In a statement made available to the media, the APC Chief who not minding his membership of the drowning APC battered by Tinubu and his stooges said that the formal inauguration of the ADC national Secretariat in Abuja is a significant step in the wider national project to unseat the clueless administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose docile posture towards the floodgate of issues of national concerns that have crippled every aspect of individual and collective life in the country, sends to the global community, a dangerous signal of a failed state.

Eze lamented that Tinubu have destroyed all the principles, vision and drive that caused some of them in the formation of APC and sadly today Tinubu have succeeded in making the party not only a national disaster but a worldwide embarrassment

“17th November, 2025 will remain strategic to Nigeria and her citizens as ADC have taken the bold step of removing Tinubu and his misguided version of undemocratic force currently ravaging this country with the formal commissioning of her national headquarters at Abuja the National Capital of Nigeria”

Eze maintained that the 4-level complex will serve as the party’s operational nerve centre where strategies will be crafted, ideas refined, and future leaders groomed. It is a launchpad for a disciplined, visionary and people-driven movement..

With this bold step in the party’s commitment to service and nation-building, Eze said the concern of a befitting national office for the new party adopted by the opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections has been laid to rest. The new national headquarters is situated at Wuse 2 in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The new party, recall, appointed former Senate President, David Mark, as national chairman, while the immediate past Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, was appointed National Scribe.

The event, held in the heart of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), drew powerful coalition of opposition heavyweights including former Transportation Minister, Rt. Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, former governors Nasir El-Rufai, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor and Rauf Aregbesola, who is the party’s national secretary, as well as former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal, Hajiya Nàja’atu Mohammed, Senator Dino Melaye,, Emeka Ihedioha, Solomon Dalung, Dele Momodu, Gabriel Suswam, Ireti Kingibe, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd), members of the National Executive Committee and former party national chairman Ralph Nwosu to formally unveil the party’s national secretariat signalling full battle mode for the 2027 general elections.

For achieving this great milestone, Eze Congratulated Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the 2023 presidential candidates Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Peter Obi (LP), Senator David Mark, Nasir El-Rufai, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, Rauf Aregbesola and many others for midwifing such a great political movement to rescue Nigeria from the hands of some undemocratic forces ravaging and ruining our dear nation

Eze highlighted that Senator Mark declared that the opposition coalition, which officially adopted ADC as its platform on July 2, 2025, is determined to “Rescue Nigeria, Rebuild Nigeria, and Return power to the people.”

Sen. Mark accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of hijacking democratic institutions and pushing Nigeria towards “total civilian dictatorship” and a one-party state ahead of 2027.“

“The blatant destabilisation and infiltration of all major opposition parties is aimed at achieving only one objective: total state capture and leaving Nigerians with no alternative in 2027. This coalition is here to stop that,” Mark warned.

The former Senate President urged ADC members to remain focused, united, and intensify preparations to dislodge the APC in 2027. With the unveiling of the ultramodern secretariat, Eze said the ADC coalition, now boasting of some of Nigeria’s most influential opposition figures, has sent a clear message: a formidable third force is rising for the 2027 presidential election.