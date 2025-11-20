Eze-Igwe Ezugwu Calls Tinubu To Intervene In Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial

…Draws Attention To Primate Ayodele’s Utterances Against Ndi-Igbo

A prominent South East traditional ruler, His Royal Majesty, Eze-Igwe Williams Ezugwu, the Eze Ogbozarra III of Opi Ancient Kingdom and the Igwe of Ibagwa Opi in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene decisively—through the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation—to end the prolonged trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

According to the revered monarch, the continued detention and seemingly unending trial of Nnamdi Kanu have become a deepening source of pain, injustice, and regional tension. He stressed that the matter has hindered ongoing efforts at national reconciliation and peacebuilding and has effectively tied the hands of South East leaders who genuinely seek to restore stability in the region.

Eze-Igwe Ezugwu urged President Tinubu to deploy the constitutional powers of the Attorney General to discontinue the case, in order to foster healing, justice, and renewed trust between the Federal Government and the youths of the South East. He emphasized that peace cannot fully return to the region until the issue is addressed with statesmanship and fairness.

The traditional ruler also called on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Nigeria Police Force, National Orientation Agency (NOA), and relevant human rights and interfaith harmony institutions to intervene urgently in what he described as a dangerous pattern of inflammatory, ethnically motivated hate speech by Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church against Igbo Nigerians.

His Royal Majesty expressed deep concern that the cleric’s recent public sermon contained statements capable of provoking ethnic hostility and threatening public peace. He warned that by labelling Igbo people as “the problem of Nigeria,” Primate Ayodele is engaging in rhetoric that borders on genocidal incitement against Igbo communities across the South East, South-South, and North Central regions.

Eze-Igwe Ezugwu stated that Nigeria cannot meaningfully sustain national stability while allowing the prolonged trial of Nnamdi Kanu to remain a festering wound. He explained that many young people in the South East view the extraordinary rendition of Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya in 2021 and the unending litigation as unjust and indicative of perceived longstanding bias against the Igbo people.

He reiterated that the South East has consistently called for justice and equity, and that ending the trial through nolle prosequi is not an act of weakness but one of courage, leadership, and nation-building.

Describing this step as a “national necessity,” the monarch said it would open doors to reconciliation, reduce agitations, and strengthen the unity of the country. He added that the continued detention fuels resentment, deepens misunderstandings, and weakens national trust. He therefore appealed to President Tinubu to align with peace-loving Nigerians and stakeholders who believe that resolving the matter would usher in long-awaited regional and national stability.

In his detailed petition and public call for disciplinary action and prosecution of Primate Elijah Ayodele for genocidal incitement, His Royal Majesty outlined why immediate intervention is required from Christian regulatory bodies, law enforcement agencies, and national orientation institutions.

He accused Primate Ayodele of repeatedly using the pulpit to propagate inflammatory rhetoric against the Igbo ethnic group—conduct he described as completely unbecoming of a Christian cleric. According to him, Ayodele’s utterances go far beyond careless speech and reflect a dangerous pattern capable of igniting ethnic tension reminiscent of historical horrors such as the Rwandan genocide and the Nigerian Civil War.

Eze-Igwe Ezugwu explained that in the widely circulated sermon, Primate Ayodele made derogatory and provocative assertions including describing Igbo people as “the problem of Nigeria,” claiming that “even ten trillion of them” would not be fit to lead the nation, and accusing them of “flexing muscle instead of seeking wisdom.”

The monarch condemned these statements as deeply offensive, divisive, and capable of inciting hostility among followers, provoking reprisal sentiments, and undermining national unity.

His Royal Majesty laid out the comprehensive legal basis for the disciplinary and regulatory actions he is demanding.

He referenced the Nigerian Constitution, including Section 38 on freedom of religion, noting that such freedom does not extend to weaponising the pulpit against other citizens. He cited Section 39(3), which restricts speech capable of threatening public order, morality, or national security, and Section 45, which allows lawful limitations on individual actions that infringe on the rights and safety of others.

He further referenced the Criminal Code Act applicable to Southern Nigeria, including Section 88 (criminalising actions that may provoke public disorder), Section 204 (prohibiting the misuse of religion to insult ethnic groups or cause disturbance), and Sections 372–373 (prohibiting statements that promote enmity between communities).

He also noted the provisions of the Penal Code applicable in Northern Nigeria—including Sections 417–420 and Section 114—which outlaw actions promoting enmity or public disturbance.

Because Ayodele’s sermon was widely disseminated online, the monarch cited Section 24 of the Cybercrimes Act (2015), which prohibits the transmission of offensive or menacing content capable of causing hatred or breach of peace.

He further noted relevant portions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, which forbid the airing of content promoting ethnic hatred or discord.

Eze-Igwe Ezugwu also reminded the public of the regulatory responsibilities of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) under Part F of CAMA, which mandate trustees of religious organisations to prevent actions harmful to public interest.

He emphasised that CAN and PFN have established ethical codes requiring clergy to promote unity, peace, and responsible use of the pulpit—standards he believes Ayodele has clearly violated.

The monarch stressed that the danger posed by hate speech from influential religious leaders cannot be overstated. He warned that history has repeatedly shown how unchecked inflammatory rhetoric can escalate into violence, fragmentation, and mass atrocities.

When a spiritual leader uses the pulpit to legitimise hostility against an entire ethnic group, he cautioned, the consequences can be devastating.

He noted that failure to take decisive action against Primate Ayodele could deepen ethnic distrust, inspire violent behaviour, provoke counter-rhetoric, and create conditions that threaten national peace and cohesion. Nigeria, he said, must not ignore such an obvious warning sign, especially at a time when national unity remains fragile.

His Royal Majesty called for a full investigation into Primate Ayodele’s conduct by relevant law enforcement authorities, along with a doctrinal and ethical review by the disciplinary committees of CAN and PFN.

He urged the imposition of appropriate disciplinary measures—including suspension, derobing, or revocation of ministerial credentials—if Ayodele is found culpable.

He further recommended monitoring of all future public communications by the cleric under the Cybercrimes Act and advised that broadcast stations be issued warnings in accordance with the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

According to him, these measures are essential to safeguarding public peace and preserving the sanctity of the pulpit.

His Royal Majesty reiterated that hate speech against any ethnic group in Nigeria amounts to hate speech against the entire nation. He emphasised that no tribe should ever be demonised from the altar and that the pulpit must not be weaponised to sow division.

He reaffirmed that the Igbo people have made immense sacrifices for national peace and must not be subjected to dehumanising rhetoric by any religious leader.

He urged all relevant authorities and stakeholders to act decisively to halt the spread of dangerous sentiments capable of threatening Nigeria’s stability. The monarch concluded by reaffirming his commitment to peacebuilding, inter-ethnic harmony, human dignity, and the protection of all Nigerians from inflammatory rhetoric, urging prompt and serious consideration of this petition.