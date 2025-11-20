Group Mobilizes Members For Voters Registration Exercise

By Joe Kalu

A resident group in Port Harcourt Local Govt Council, Ward 20, has resolved to mobilize their members for the on-going Voters Registration Exercises getting set for the electoral victory of their choiced candidates in the forthcoming general election of 2027.

Rising from their meeting over the weekend in Port Harcourt, their Women Leader, Hon (Mrs) Olivia Chinwendu Egolonu in a chat with newsmen disclosed that they have resolved this time around to fully get involved in the politics of Rivers State and if possible “nominate and sponsor one of us for effective representation.

We shall be involved in all the electoral processes this time around because we are tired of playing the second fiddle”.

She made it clear that they will after now ensure that their members proceed to procure their voters cards, mobilize support for their preferred candidates and vote them into power.

She stated further that the electorates are now wiser and so will resist any form of rigging, adding that with Economic hardship ravaging the country, it would be difficult for any politician to deceive the masses again, not even through vote buying.

On whether she thinks that the country will be manipulated into a one – party system, Mrs Egolonu said it would be difficult for that to happen this time around.

She added that with the speculation of the intending marriage between the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), she said the coalition will form a hard nut opposition for the ruling APC to crack.

The Women Leader also used the opportunity to commend the Rivers State governor, Sir (Dr) Siminalayi Fubara for his renewed vigor to develop the state through his focused leadership style.

She reiterate their resolve to mobilize support for the governor’s second term ambition when the time comes. Hon Egolonu recalled how her group joined other women groups to pray for the stability of the state during the political crisis and advised the gladiators to ensure the sustenance of the peace and Reconciliation achieved for them to consecrate efforts in recovering lost grounds.