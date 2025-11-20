INEC Releases Full 2027 Election Preparation Timetable

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially released the full preparatory timetable for the highly anticipated 2027 General Elections. The schedule outlines critical activities for political parties, voters, and all stakeholders as the nation begins its countdown to another electoral cycle.

This announcement marks the first major step toward the 2027 polls, giving parties ample time to prepare and Nigerians the opportunity to engage early in the democratic process.

Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) Begins April 2026

INEC confirmed that the nationwide voter registration exercise will commence April 2026 and run until January 2027.

Activities during this period include:

Registration of new voters

Replacement of lost or damaged PVCs

Transfer of voting locations

Updates for individuals turning 18 years old

This phase is crucial in ensuring every eligible Nigerian has the opportunity to participate in the election.

Political Party Primaries Set for July–September 2026

According to the timetable, political parties will conduct all congresses and primaries between July 1 and September 30, 2026.

During this window, parties are expected to:

Select candidates for all elective positions

Conduct congresses at ward, LGA, state, and national levels

Submit the outcomes of primaries to INEC within one week

INEC emphasized adherence to party constitutions and the Electoral Act to avoid legal disputes.

Submission of Candidate Lists Begins October 2026

Political parties will upload the names of candidates and their running mates between October 1 and October 31, 2026 via INEC’s online nomination portal.

Required forms include:

EC9 for candidates

EC9B for running mates

Late submission will not be allowed, INEC warned.

Publication of Final Candidate List: November 15, 2026

INEC will publish the official list of contenders for:

Presidential race

Governorship seats

National Assembly positions

State Assembly contests

This publication will confirm the eligible candidates and set the stage for campaign activities.

Election Campaigns to Begin November –December 2026

Campaign activities will begin in two phases:

Presidential and National Assembly campaigns: November 18, 2026

Governorship and State Assembly campaigns: December 15, 2026

All campaigns must end 24 hours before election day in compliance with the law.

2027 Election Dates Announced

INEC’s proposed dates for the 2027 elections are as follows:

Presidential & National Assembly Elections: Saturday, February 20, 2027

Governorship & State Assembly Elections: Saturday, March 6, 2027

These dates align with constitutional requirements regarding the expiration of current elected officials’ tenures.

Other Key Activities Ahead of the 2027 Elections

Display of Voter Registers: October 2026

Collection of PVCs: December 2026 – February 2027

Training of Ad-hoc Staff: December 2026 – February 2027

Distribution of Election Materials: February – March 2027

INEC reaffirmed the continued use of BVAS technology and combined electronic and physical result transmission to ensure transparency.

Conclusion

The release of the 2027 election timetable signals the official start of Nigeria’s march toward another defining moment in its democracy. With early preparation, transparent processes, and citizen participation, INEC hopes to deliver a credible and smooth election cycle. For political observers, parties, and voters, the countdown to 2027 has truly begun.