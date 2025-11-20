Federal High Court Announces Christmas Vacation

The Federal High Court (FHC) will on December 19, 2025 commence its Christmas vacation, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is reporting.

The FHC’s Director of Information, Dr. Catherine Christopher, in a statement on Monday also announced the date for resumption.

In a statement, titled: “Notice of 2025 Christmas Vacation and Roaster for Vacation Judges,” Christopher said this was in accordance with a circular duly signed by the Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho.

It reads: “The Federal High Court hereby issues notice of its 2025 Christmas Vacation as well as the approved Roster of Vacation Judges.

“The court will commence its Christmas Vacation for the year 2025 on Friday, 19th December 2025.

“This vacation schedule is issued pursuant to Order 46, Rule 4(c) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 (as amended).

“Court sittings shall resume in all Judicial Divisions on Wednesday, 7th January 2026.

“During the vacation, the core judicial divisions; Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt, will remain operational and accessible to the litigating public.”

According to the Director of Information, only matters pertaining to the enforcement of fundamental rights, arrest or release of vessels, and issues of urgent national importance shall be entertained by the vacation judges.

Christopher said for Abuja Division, Justice Emeka Nwite and Justice Musa Liman would be vacation judges; and for Lagos Division, Justice Akintayo Aluko and Justice Isaac Dipeolu would be presiding.

She said at the Port Harcourt Division, Justice P. M. Ayua and Justice A.T. Mohammed would be sitting and at Enugu Judicial Division, Justice Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo would be the vacation judge. She added: The Honourable Chief Judge, Hon. Justice John T. Tsoho, KSS, OFR, FCIArb. (UK), extends his warm wishes for a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year to all Honourable Judges.”