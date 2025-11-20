Wike-led PDP Faction Expels Govs Makinde, Bala Mohammed, Dauda Lawal, Bode George, Others

…As Factions Clash In Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction loyal to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has expelled Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State among others.

Naija News reports that the faction has also dissolved the party executives in Oyo, Bauchi, Ekiti, Zamfara, Edo and Lagos.

These decisions were taken at the 103 National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party held in the party national secretariat in Abuja today.

Others expelled include former Board of Trustees Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, Senator Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja and others, for anti Party activities.

Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman, who presented the memo for the expulsion, said it was as result of the affected party members’ disregard for court judgements, an action he said put the party in disrepute.

NEC meeting’s Communique was read by the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

It reads; “The National Executive Committee (NEC) met on 18 November 2025 to address recent developments affecting the unity, stability, and constitutional order of our Party. At a time when Nigerians look to the PDP for leadership, NEC convened to uphold truth, justice, discipline, and respect for the rule of law.

“NEC expressed deep concern over the actions of some members who violated subsisting court orders by organizing and attending a purported and unauthorized convention. This act triggered confusion, factionalisation, and the defection of governors and legislators nationwide.

“NEC reaffirmed that the PDP draws its legitimacy from strict adherence to its Constitution and that of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, not from impunity.

“NEC received the report of the Acting National Chairman, Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed, detailing breaches of Articles 58(1) and 59(1), including anti-party activities, disobedience to court orders, and conduct bringing the Party into disrepute.

“NEC approved the commencement of disciplinary procedures against the following; Adolphus Wabara, Olabode George, Ben N. Obi, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), Bala Mohammed, Oluseyi Makinde, Dauda Lawal, Taofiq Arapaja, Setonji Koshoedo, Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel, Woyengikuro Daniel, Mohammed Kadade Suleiman, Emmanuel Ogidi, Sumaila Adamu Burga, Umar Sani, Udom Emmanuel and Emmanuel Enorden.

“NEC further resolved that Chief Ali Odefa must refund all salaries and allowances collected after his expulsion on 12 December 2024. These actions are taken to preserve order and discipline within the Party. NEC also ratified Hon. Chidiebere Egwu Goodluck as Acting National Vice Chairman (South East).

“NEC ratified the dissolution of State Excos in Bauchi, Oyo, Zamfara, Yobe, Lagos and Ekiti. The NWC is directed to constitute caretaker committees and begin fresh congresses immediately while the Edo State Exco led by Barr. Nosa Ogieva has been approved.

“NEC directed Deputies in all National Working Committee positions now vacant owing to expulsion to assume the substantive positions in acting capacity and function as NWC members

NEC also formally ratified the appointment of Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman, as the Acting National Chairman of the party.

“NEC directed the legal team and NWC to commence immediate constitutional action to recover seats of all elected officials who defected from the PDP, in line with Sections 68(1)(g) and 109(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution.

“NEC approved a Party-wide reconciliation initiative to heal divisions and rebuild trust, while ensuring that reconciliation does not undermine discipline. A nationwide membership audit and revalidation will begin ahead of the 2027 elections.

“NEC acknowledged the anxieties among members but assures the Party faithful that these decisions are aimed at stabilising and strengthening the PDP.

“The NEC affirms that the era of indiscipline is over. The PDP will not bow to lawlessness or personal ambition.

“With unity, discipline, and renewed purpose, the PDP will rebuild stronger and restore public confidence ahead of the next electoral cycle.”

Meanwhile, a dramatic power struggle unfolded Tuesday at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretariat in Wadata Plaza, Abuja, as two rival factions of the party clashed over control of the headquarters, prompting police to fire multiple rounds of tear gas to disperse supporters.

The confrontation erupted ahead of parallel meetings scheduled by the two factions: the National Working Committee (NWC) elected recently in Ibadan, led by newly elected National Chairman Tanimu Turaki, and the faction loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, which has Samuel Anyanwu, the National Secretary expelled by the Ibadan convention.

Amid rising tension and clouds of tear gas, Governors Seyi Makinde and Bala Mohammed, accompanied by Turaki, arrived at the secretariat and forced their way into the NEC hall to convene their meeting. Their arrival was met with stiff resistance from the pro-Wike group already stationed inside the premises.

Witnesses said that pushing, shouting and scuffles broke out as both sides struggled for control of the building.

The governors’ faction eventually overpowered the Wike-backed group, pushing them out of the secretariat compound. The confrontation escalated when Samuel Anyanwu arrived earlier with loyal supporters, sparking a physical altercation that further destabilized the situation.

Police officers, led by a Deputy Commissioner, resorted to firing tear gas to break up the clashes, but the crowd remained tense as both groups refused to back down.

In a dramatic twist, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike later arrived in a convoy, cutting through lingering tear gas as supporters attempted to regroup. However, by the time of his arrival, his faction had already been forced out of the premises.