Ndume Warns Mass Defection To APC May Backfire

Former Chief Whip of the Senate and Borno South senator, Ali Ndume, has warned that the All Progressives Congress (APC) could “capsize” under the pressure of mass defections from opposition parties.

Ndume issued the warning on Sunday night at the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe Annual Award Lecture held at NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

In recent weeks, the APC has welcomed several governors from the Peoples Democratic Party — Akwa Ibom’s Umo Eno, Delta’s Sheriff Oborevwori, Enugu’s Peter Mbah, and Bayelsa’s Douye Diri.

The wave of defections has also pushed the ruling party to a more than two-thirds majority in both chambers of the National Assembly.

Receiving the award for Most Outstanding Legislator and Advocate of National Unity, Ndume — himself an APC chieftain — criticised the calibre of politicians trooping into the party.

“I have warned that the APC is becoming overloaded. When you overload a ship, especially with empty cargo, it risks capsizing. And if it capsizes, the owner of the ship has a bigger problem,” he said.

He added that many defectors add “nothing” to the party despite the privileges they receive.

“Some governors join and automatically become leaders of the party in their states, yet they stay silent and contribute no value.

The PDP is struggling to function as an opposition, but we in the APC are not begging anyone to join. They come because their house is on fire,” he said.

Ndume also urged Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration as it tackles the country’s mounting challenges.

While praising the president’s “sincerity”, he expressed concern that several ministers and key aides lack the competence required to deliver. Earlier, Mrs. Dame Azikiwe called on today’s public office holders to emulate the patriotism and selfless service demonstrated by First Republic leaders.