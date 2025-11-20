Nigeria Mourns Late Press Guru, Dan Agbese

Nigeria’s media community was thrown into mourning on Monday following the death of veteran journalist, author and Newswatch co-founder, Chief Dan Agbese, one of the country’s most influential voices in print journalism. He died at 81.

In a statement issued by Okibe Agbese on behalf of the family and made available to Uptown Press, the Agbese family of the Ikpilogwu clan in Agila district, Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, announced that the respected columnist “transited to eternal glory” on Monday, 17 November 2025.

Burial arrangements, it said, would be released in due course.

Born on 12 May 1944 in Agila, Chief Agbese rose to national prominence through a career that shaped Nigerian journalism across several generations.

He edited The Nigeria Standard and New Nigerian newspapers before serving as General Manager of Radio Benue, Makurdi.

But it was his role as one of the founders of the trail-blazing Newswatch magazine, and later its Editor-in-Chief until April 2010, that cemented his legacy as a pioneer of modern investigative journalism in the country.

Renowned for his sharp wit, satirical prowess and fearless commentary, Agbese authored several books and remained an active columnist until his passing, writing weekly for major newspapers including Daily Trust and The Guardian.

He also co-ran a media consultancy with fellow industry icons Ray Ekpu, Yakubu Muhammed and Soji Akinrinade.

Tributes are expected to pour in from across Nigeria’s political, media and civil society circles, many of whom have long regarded Agbese as a mentor, teacher and defender of press freedom.

His death marks the end of an era for a generation of journalists who drew inspiration from his craft and courage.

Chief Agbese is survived by his wife, Chief Rose Agbese, six children and seven grandchildren.

As the country reflects on his extraordinary contributions, the passing of Dan Agbese serves as a powerful reminder of journalism’s enduring ability to question power, shape national conversations and enrich Nigeria’s democratic journey. Uptown Press prays for the repose of his soul. Farewell.