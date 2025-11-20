Ogba People In Festive Mood, As Oba Of Ogbaland Proclaims 2025 Nchaka Festival, Renewed Call That Festival Is For All (believers And Should Be Celebrated By All Peacefully

The people of Ogba Ethnic Nationality in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State both at home and in-diaspora are now in festive mood following the proclamation of this year’s Annual Ancient Nchaka (Egwu- Ogba) Festival of the people by the Oba (Eze-Ogba) in Council.

As tradition and customs of Ogba people demands, starting from the Proclamation of the Ancient Festival to its end, there will be no burial Ceremonies, mourning, quarreling, enemity, fighting etc. throughout the period of the festival but rather merriments, reconciliations, exchange of gift items, cultural displays, visitations, dancing and above all show of love for one another etc.

Majestic arrival of Oba Nwachuku Nnam Obi III, and His Olori, (Queen’s Mother) HM, Olori Dame Ifeyinwa Daisy Obi at the proclamation venue for the 2025 Nchaka Festival

The Ancient Nchaka Festival which is the highest age long and most revered traditional end-of-year heralding new year festival celebrated by the people of Ogba Kingdom both at home and Abroad is also used to offer special thanks and prayers to God Almighty for the peace, unity and rich harvest etc.

The Programme of Activities lined up for the 2025 Nchaka (Egwu-Ogba) festival as released by the Oba-in-Council in conjunction with the Ume-Ebe (Edihuru) Royal Kindred of Ogba Kingdom and the Ogba Festival and Customs Planning Committee led by the Eze Ohali III of Ogbaland, HRM, Eze (Dr) Chima V. A. Nwajari are as follows: .

• Nchaka Proclamation (Ekwe Nchaka), Sunday, 16th November, 2025.

• Nchaka Market (Ahia-Egwu), Monday, 24th November; 2025.

• Women Festival (Nchaka Ka- lyenwa), Thursday, 27th November, 2025.

• The climax of the Ancient Festival, Men Nchaka (Nchaka-ka-lkenwa) will hold on Monday, 1st December, 2025, in all Communities in Ogba Kingdom.

Palace Chiefs

The features for the 2025 Nchaka Traditional Wrestling Competition (Mgba-Egwu) are also fixed as follows:

Tuesday, 2nd December, 2025 -for Obakata Communities.

Thursday, 4th December, 2025 – for Obieti Communities.

Friday, 5th December, 2025- for Usomini Communities.

Saturday, 6th December, 2025 – for Obosi Communities.

Monday, 8th December, 2025 – for Obohia Communities

While the people of Egi, Igburu, Usomini groups and non-indigenes will have their wrestling days as programmed by the accredited Traditional Rulers, Ochi-Oha’s Chiefs, Elders and Leaders of those groups.

Other activities lined up for the 2025 Nchaka festival includes fasting and prayer session, Ogba Carnival display, Omoku Communities Zonal cultural competitions on 28th, 29th and 30th November, 2025, for Obakata, Usomini and Obieti Zonal Communities respectively. While an interdenominational Thanksgiving Service to mark a peaceful festival is fixed for Sunday, 14th December, 2025.

Cultural Dances in Action

Addressing a Stakeholders Meeting of Traditional Rulers, Community heads, Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, the Political Class, Representatives of CDC’S, Women and Youth leaders as well as security agencies in his Palace at Omoku on Sunday, 16th November, 2025 to formally proclaim the 2025 Ogba Ancient Festival, the Oba (Eze-Ogba) of Ogbaland, His Eminence, Barr. (Dr.) Nwachuku Obuoha Nnam-Obi III, once again described the Nchaka festival as a Holy Season meant to give collective glory to God Almighty for His Mercies and abundant blessings on Ogba Kingdom and its people for the past one year and to solicit same for years ahead.

He hinted that the Festival is for all believers including the Christians, Muslims and Traditionalists because it is an end-of-year celebration. Noting that any Kingdom without Custom, Tradition or Culture is like a tree without tap-root, a tribe or Kingdom without root, a Civil Servant without File Number or a building without foundation.

Chiefs seated during the proclamation at Oba’s Palace

The Ogba Monarch who is the Custodian of Ogba tradition and culture reminded the people to always uphold their culture and tradition at all times no matter where they reside and irrespective of sex, religion or political status, and therefore charged them to ensure they celebrate the festival with the usual-pervading spirit of brotherliness, togetherness and with happiness and warned against display of diabolical objects by any person or group because it is an end-of-year celebration which is the Revered symbol of heritage, unity and ancestral of the people of Ogba Kingdom.

Oba Nwachuku Obuoha Nnam Obi III who is performing the proclamation of the Nchaka (Egwu-Ogba) festival for the fifth (5) times since he ascended the Eze Ogba throne and became the 12th Oba (Eze-Ogba) of Ogbaland in 2021, congratulated Ogba people for witnessing this years’ Nchaka festival despite the high cost of living (hardship) in the country noting that a Kingdom not proud of its culture have lost its future because culture is not voodoo but propels a Kingdom and its first identity.

He used the occasion to call on ONELGA People to desist from spreading fake news and invites all Sons, Daughters, In-laws and Friends of Ogba Kingdom to come home for the Nchaka Festival celebration. All those who spoke at the ceremony including the lyasira 13th and Traditional Prime Minister of Ogbaland, HRH, Eze Lious Ajie JP, the Onu-Eze Ka Oba (Eze- Ogba), Chief Azubuike Osiagor, the Ochiohna Okwu-Udoh of Ogbaland and Chairman, Omoku City Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, HRH, Dr. Henry Oburu Onyedibia and Chairman Ogba Divisional Council and Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, Chief Ajumuokechukwu Gorden Ajie (Okaikwu of Ogbaland) among others commended the Oba (Eze-Ogba) of Ogba Land for peaceful proclamation of this year Nchaka Festival and promised they will ensure as previously, the festival is celebrated peacefully in all communities in Ogba Kingdom.