Ogoni Road Project:  COOP Leader, Chief Topba, Lauds Gov Fubara’s Commitment To Rural Development

The Leader of the Conscience of the Ogoni People COOP, Chief Gani U. Topba, has commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his unwavering commitment to rural and community-driven development as he undertook an inspection tour of the ongoing Yeekunu–Zaakpon–Betem Road Project on Saturday.

The road project, funded by the Rivers State Government, is part of Governor Fubara’s strategic plan to open up rural communities, enhance mobility and strengthen socio-economic connections across the Ogoni region.

Speaking during the inspection, Chief Topba praised the governor for initiating a project he described as “transformational and long overdue,” stressing that the people of Ogoni are witnessing real development under Governor Fubara’s administration.

“Governor Fubara has shown true leadership by investing in the lives of rural dwellers,” Chief Topba said. “This road will not only connect communities, but it will uplift the economic fortunes of Ogoni and stimulate business activities. We are proud of his vision and commitment.”

He urged youths in the affected communities to support the contractors by ensuring a peaceful and secure environment throughout the construction period.

“I want to appeal to our youths — cooperate with the contractors, protect the workers and ensure the project is not disturbed,” he emphasized. “Development can only thrive where there is peace. This road is for all of us, and we must guard it jealously.”

Chief Topba noted that the road, upon completion, will foster unity and strengthen cultural, social and economic ties among the various communities. He reiterated that the people of Ogoni remain solidly behind Governor Fubara and his developmental agenda.

“We stand with the governor because he has shown love to our people,” he said. “Ogoni will continue to support him because we are seeing genuine progress.”

Also speaking, The Mene Koro-Gbere the 3rd and Paramount Ruler of Koro-Gbere Community in Bua-Zaakpon, Chief Suka John Ibakpo, expressed deep gratitude to Governor Fubara for the project. He said the intervention was a long-awaited relief for the community.

“We thank the governor for remembering us,” Chief Ibakpo stated. “This road will change the story of our community for the better. We are grateful and we pledge our continuous support.”

The traditional ruler reaffirmed the commitment of Koro-Gbere and surrounding communities to maintain peace and cooperation throughout the construction process, adding that development thrives where there is unity of purpose.

The Yeekunu– Zaakpon–Betem Road Project is expected to significantly boost local commerce, reduce travel difficulties and improve the overall quality of life of residents in the region.