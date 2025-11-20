ONELGA Host Landlords Slam Oando Over Alleged Policy Manipulation

By Dormene Mbea

Stakeholders of the Oando Energy Resources Nigeria Limited host communities in Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area ONELGA, Rivers State, have accused the company of discriminatory labour practices, intimidation and deliberate manipulation of the Petroleum Industry Act PIA in ways that undermine the rights and wellbeing of citizens in its host areas.

In a communiqué signed on behalf of the ONELGA Oando Host Communities Stakeholders Forum and read by its Chairman, Chief Dr. Nelson Ekperi, the forum explained that the resolutions represent the collective voice of all host communities in ONELGA.

The meeting, held in Omoku on 15 November 2025, brought together traditional rulers, CDC executives, youth leaders, women development officers, contractors, surveillance personnel and other community stakeholders, who reviewed the conduct, policies and operations of Oando Energy Resources in ONELGA.

According to the communiqué, the stakeholders expressed deep concern over the company’s alleged plan to terminate more than 300 workers from host communities, a move they described as oppressive and unacceptable.

They also condemned the reported attempt by Oando to revoke existing contracts awarded to indigenous contractors, warning that such actions violate the Local Content Act 2010 and threaten the economic wellbeing of ONELGA communities.

The stakeholders accused the company of weaponizing certain provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act PIA to intimidate host communities rather than promote true community development partnership as intended by the law.

They noted a sharp decline in community development obligations since Oando assumed operational control, contrary to successor liability principles that bind new operators to obligations inherited from the former operator NAOC and ENI.

They further alleged that Oando has adopted discriminatory recruitment and training patterns that sideline qualified citizens from host communities in favour of external candidates, in clear violation of the Local Content Act which mandates priority for host community workers and contractors.

Reaffirming their legal position, the stakeholders emphasized that the Local Content Act remains in full force and has not been displaced by the PIA.

They highlighted that Sections 28 to 30 of the Act explicitly require the protection of host community workers and the prioritization of local contractors.

They also reiterated that Sections 232 to 240 of the PIA safeguard host communities against social and environmental disadvantage.

The communiqué stressed that by taking over the operational assets of the former operator, Oando automatically inherits all legal, social and developmental obligations tied to those assets, including power generation and distribution for host communities, environmental responsibility and social welfare commitments.

At the end of their deliberations, the stakeholders issued several resolutions, including a demand that Oando continue to generate and supply electricity to all host communities in ONELGA, suspend all plans to terminate local workers, restore indigenous contractor agreements, prioritize employment for qualified ONELGA citizens and ensure timely payment of surveillance personnel.

They also insisted that the company must fulfil regular social obligations such as the annual Christmas public relations support to communities.

The group commended the unity and firmness of all community representatives and warned that Oando must implement the resolutions within seven days to avert lawful actions by the communities. “We are not asking for privilege. We are enforcing legal, moral and historical obligations. Where the wealth of the land is taken, the wellbeing of the land must be protected,” the communiqué stated.