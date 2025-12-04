Wike Draws The Line On Abandoned Projects

Revokes 13-Year-Old Apo–Karshi Road Contract, Re-Awards to SCC

…Kubwa–Bwari Road Also Flagged Off

By Jerry Needam

For more than a decade, the 13-kilometre Apo–Karshi Road stood as one of the Federal Capital Territory’s most frustrating symbols of abandoned promises. Awarded in 2011 to Kakatar Construction Company Ltd. under former FCT Minister Bala Mohammed, the project repeatedly missed deadlines and left thousands of commuters stranded in daily traffic nightmares.

But that chapter may finally be closing.

During an inspection tour on Thursday in Abuja, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, made a decisive move:

The contract has been revoked and immediately re-awarded under an emergency arrangement to SCC, a company he insists has both the technical capacity and the will to deliver.

“Let me tell you the truth,” Wike said firmly, standing along one of the inspection sites. “We have terminated that contract; it has been re-awarded to SCC. If you go there now, you will see that they have started work.”

The minister’s tone was unmistakable. For him, road contracts are not political tokens—they are lifelines for residents and essential engines of economic productivity.

“We cannot continue to play politics when it comes to the welfare of the people,” he added. “That road has been terminated.”

A Long-Awaited Relief for Commuters

The Apo–Karshi Road was designed to ease the intense traffic congestion on the Abuja –Keffi axis, yet its prolonged abandonment only deepened frustrations.

Wike’s intervention marks the clearest sign yet that the government is ready to close the gap between policy promises and on-the-ground delivery.

Beyond the Apo–Karshi Road, Wike also announced that the Kubwa–Bwari Road has been awarded and work has commenced, describing it as a crucial alternative corridor for residents of Bwari Area Council.

Development Meets Human Interest at Karu

At Karu, the minister’s inspection revealed yet another side of governance: the delicate balance between human emotion and public interest. Confronted with a shop owner whose structure was marked for demolition after obstructing a major water channel, Wike reassured her of compensation—but insisted that the law must prevail.

“You cannot do something to block the water channels,” he said. “We are even sympathetic by saying that we were going to give you money, but we must allow the water to have its way.”

He noted that leaving the structure intact would expose the entire area to destructive flooding.

“So sometimes we should not be emotional,” Wike concluded. “She’s crying. She did the wrong thing.”

The message was clear: empathy is important, but not at the expense of public safety.

Residents Applaud the Minister’s Approach

Across the inspection sites—including the Karu–Customs–CBN Road, Gishiri–Katampe Road, and Apo–Wasa Carriageway—Wike was greeted with cheers from residents who interpreted his presence as a sign of renewed government commitment.

“I have always said, what makes the government feel relaxed is when the people are happy,” Wike told reporters. “The very essence of governance is to make people happy and provide what improves their lives.”

Projects to be Delivered Ahead of Tinubu’s 3rd Anniversary

The minister disclosed that the ongoing projects are scheduled to be completed and commissioned during the third-anniversary celebrations of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

This, he said, aligns with the government’s target-driven strategy aimed at showing visible results within the lifetime of the administration.

No New Contracts in 2026: A Year of Consolidation In a strategic shift, Wike revealed that no new projects will be initiated in 2026, citing the need to focus exclusively on completing all.