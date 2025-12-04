Women Converge 2025: Rivers First Lady Praises Women For Their Resilience

Wife of Rivers State Governor, Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara, has praised women in Rivers State and across Nigeria for showing strength, courage and determination in today’s challenging world.

She spoke on Thursday at Women Converge 2025, held at the Alfred Diete-Spiff Civic Centre in Port Harcourt.

The event, organised by Rivers Women Unite for Sim (RWUS), had the theme: “The Women: In An Evolving World.”

Lady Valerie Fubara, wife of Rivers State Governor, (middle), Dame Christy Toby (right) and Pst. Dr. Eno Jerry Eze Keynote Speaker at the 2025 Rivers Women Converge in Port Harcourt

It brought together a large number of women for praise, worship, prayers, thanksgiving and discussions on how to keep moving forward.

Lady Valerie Fubara said women have continued to do well in business, farming, industry, public service and politics, even while facing economic pressures and family responsibilities.

Mrs Sotonye Toby Fulton welcoming Her Excellency, Lady Valerie Fubara, wife of Rivers State Governor to the Women Converge 2025

“Women remain strong and relevant in this changing world,” she said. “They keep pushing forward with faith in God and a desire to achieve more.”

She described the gathering as an important moment for women to support one another and to contribute to peace and development in Rivers State.

“Our women have always been pace-setters,” she said. “Your prayers and commitment make a big difference in our society.”

A cross section of women at the Rivers Women Converge 2025 in Port Harcourt

Lady Valerie Fubara encouraged women to stay prayerful, united and focused, saying God would reward their efforts. She thanked them for their support for her and her family.

The event also featured a keynote message from Pastor Dr. Eno Jerry Eze; a prayer session led by Apostle Opuaya Bipiminayefie Agha of When Women Pray International, and praise and worship from several gospel ministers. Lady Valerie Fubara prayed God to strengthen women as they deal with the challenges of an ever-changing world.