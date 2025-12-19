SPEECH FOR THE ADOPTION OF PRESIDENT BOLA AHMED TINUBU GCFR AS PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE FOR 2027 BY THE RIVERS IJAW PEOPLE’S CONGRESS (RIPCO)

Protocol:

Distinguished guests, respected leaders, elders of our land, members of the press, ladies and gentlemen:

The Rivers Ijaw People’s Congress—RIPCO—welcomes this historic gathering with gratitude, pride, and a deep sense of responsibility. RIPCO, a socio-political organisation committed to the protection, advancement, and voice of the Rivers Ijaw people, stands here today to make this declaration of national importance.

Over the past two years, we have watched with keen interest Your Excellency’s efforts to manage the national economy, navigate political complexities, and advance our great nation’s growth. We are aware of the governance challenges, yet we must acknowledge that your leadership has brought renewed hope, stability, and direction.

We also remain grateful for your fatherly intervention during the period of tension in Rivers State. At a time when our state was troubled, and emotions were high, you stepped in as a father and a statesman, calmed the storm, and restored peace. Today, our people go about their daily lives under a more peaceful atmosphere because you gave us your ear and your heart.

Mr. President, your administration has been a blessing—not only to the Rivers Ijaw people, but to Rivers State as a whole. No administration, in recent memory, has given our people more recognition, inclusion, and opportunities than yours. The appointments extended to our sons and daughters speak for themselves:

Key Federal and Strategic Appointments:

Chief Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory

2. Chief Boma Iyaye, Executive Director, Finance & Administration (NDDC)

3. Mrs Didi Esther Waltson Jack, Head of Service of the Civil Service of the Federation

4. Chief Dax Alabo George Kelly, Executive Secretary, Border Communities Development Agency

5. Prof Henry Ogiri, Commissioner, National Population Commission

6. Bar Godwin Rufus, Commissioner, Federal Civil Service Commission

7. Rt. Hon ChibudomNwuche, Chairman, South-South Development Commission (SSDC)

8. Amb Desmond Akawor, Commissioner, Revenue Mobilisation Commission

9. Chukwuemeka Aaron, Commissioner, Federal Character Commission

10. Prof Anugbum Onuoha, Electoral Commissioner

11. Hon. Ojukaye Flag Amachree, Director, Energy Security, NSA’s Office

12. Chief (Hon). Marcus Nleh Ejii, Executive Director, Projects (SSDC)

13. Amb Maureen Tamuno, Managing Director, Abuja Investment Limited

14. Engr Emeka Woke, DG, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency

15. Chief O. C. J. Okocha SAN, Foreign Service

16. Chief Felix Obuah, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council

17. Clifford Oparaodu Esq, Secretary ICPC

18. Sen. Dr. George T Sekibo, Chairman, Federal Polytechnic, Oil & Gas Bonny

19. Prof Chinedu Mmom, Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Environment

Others include Members of Governing Councils of Tertiary Institutions;

20. Prof Princewill Chike

21. Prof Kaniye Ebeku.

22. Mrs Ukel Akeodi-Oyaghiri.

23. Bar Osima Gina.

24. Mrs Inime Aguma.

25. Dr. Jacobson Nbina.

26. Dr. Ipalibo Harry.

27. Prince Akekue.

28. AC Morka

39. Chf Nelson John.

30. Chf Kpadilo Kabari.

31. Hon Isobo Jack

In addition to empowering human capital, Mr. President has undertaken the following significant steps for the Rivers People.

Completion of Bodo-Bonny Road

2. Fast-tracking the construction of the East-West Road

3. Establishment of the Federal University of Environment, Ogoni.

These, among others too numerous to mention, are undeniable proofs that Mr. President’s government has remembered us, carried us along, and given our people a seat at the table.

Your Excellency, gratitude comes with responsibility. People who have been shown favour must not remain silent. We must stand up and speak with one voice.

Today, therefore, after due deliberation and reflection—and moved by the progress recorded under your leadership—we, the Rivers Ijaw People’s Congress, rise in unity to call on you, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to seek a second term in office come 2027.

We believe that your continuation in office will:

consolidate the economic stability that your administration has begun,

sustain the peace restored in Rivers State, and

deepen development across the Niger Delta and Nigeria.

Your acceptance of this call will renew confidence, strengthen our democracy, and assure the continuity of our nation’s growth.

In light of this conviction, and on behalf of the Rivers Ijaw people, we hereby proudly adopt His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as our Presidential Candidate for the 2027 General Election.

We make this declaration publicly, boldly, and without hesitation. We commit our support, our mobilisation strength, and our voice to your victory.

We shall stand with you from this moment until the result is announced and history records another success.

Mr. President, the Rivers Ijaws are with you.

Rivers State is with you.

Nigeria will rise with you.

Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Long live Rivers State.

Long live the Rivers Ijaw People’s Congress.

Signed: