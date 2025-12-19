PAMO University Holds 5th Convocation, Raises Bar In Medical Education

By Jerry Needam

All arrangements have been concluded for the 5th Convocation Ceremony of PAMO University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), Nigeria’s premier private medical university, marking another major milestone in the institution’s commitment to transforming healthcare education in Nigeria.

The convocation ceremony, which holds today, Friday, December 19, 2025 will witness the graduation of students from the Faculties of Clinical Sciences, Basic Medical Sciences, and Allied Health Sciences, with the award of Bachelor’s Degrees to the Class of 2024/2025. The event will also feature the presentation of prizes and honours to outstanding students, including awards for Best Graduating Students across various disciplines.

Founded by Dr Peter Odili, former Governor of Rivers State and recipient of the prestigious Golden Governor Award, PAMO University of Medical Sciences is a product of Odili’s enduring passion for quality education, world-class institutions, and human capital development. His vision for excellence in education, which defined his years as governor, continues to find expression in the university’s standards and achievements.

During his tenure as Governor of Rivers State, Dr Odili was widely acclaimed for his unwavering support for education, massive investments in school infrastructure, and commitment to building institutions that could compete globally. That legacy, stakeholders say, is clearly evident in the structure, philosophy, and output of PAMO University of Medical Sciences.

Established with a clear mandate to bridge the manpower gap in Nigeria’s healthcare sector, PUMS has consistently raised the bar in medical education, producing highly trained, ethical, and globally competitive medical professionals.

The university boasts an excellent learning environment, well-equipped laboratories, state-of-the-art scientific and medical equipment, and modern teaching facilities designed to meet international best practices. These investments have positioned PAMO University of Medical Sciences as a leading centre of excellence for medical training and research in Nigeria.

The management of the university described the convocation as a celebration of academic excellence, discipline, innovation, and perseverance, noting that the graduating students are a testament to the institution’s commitment to quality and professionalism.

With its strong emphasis on practical training, cutting-edge research, and ethical medical practice, PAMO University of Medical Sciences continues to play a critical role in strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system and shaping the next generation of medical leaders.

As the university marks this important milestone, parents, stakeholders, and education watchers have commended Dr Peter Odili’s visionary leadership and the university’s sustained contribution to national development through world-class medical education.

The stage is set, the gowns are ready, and PAMO University of Medical Sciences once again stands tall as a beacon of excellence.

DETAILS LATER…