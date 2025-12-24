Christmas: Fubara Urges Rivers People To Choose Peace, Unity As Path To Prosperity

By Jerry Needam

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has charged residents of the state to embrace peace, religious tolerance and unity as indispensable tools for sustainable development and collective prosperity.

In his Christmas Day message to the people of Rivers State on December 25, 2025, Governor Fubara described the birth of Jesus Christ as a powerful symbol of love, humility, sacrifice and compassion, values he said must continue to shape relationships among citizens, particularly in the face of prevailing socio-economic challenges.

The governor noted that Christmas represents God’s priceless gift of peace to humanity and urged residents, regardless of religious beliefs, to recommit themselves to mutual respect, tolerance and the spirit of brotherhood.

He emphasized the importance of communal responsibility, reminding citizens of the enduring principle of being one another’s keeper.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to the Rivers First agenda, Governor Fubara stressed that unity and harmony remain the bedrock of meaningful and inclusive progress.

He stated that only a peaceful and stable Rivers State can attract investment, deliver critical infrastructure, strengthen the economy and secure a prosperous future for present and future generations.

The governor further appealed to residents to reject conflict and embrace dialogue, understanding and cooperation as tools for resolving differences.

He also called on communities to remain security-conscious, noting that the protection of lives and property is a shared responsibility that requires vigilance, collaboration and mutual support.

“As we celebrate this season of hope and renewal, may our homes be filled with joy and our hearts overflow with love that transcends ethnic and religious boundaries,” Governor Fubara said, wishing Rivers people a peaceful Christmas and a seamless transition into a prosperous 2026 marked by purpose, progress and breakthroughs.

The message underscored the governor’s continued advocacy for peaceful coexistence, inclusive governance and unity as Rivers State advances on its path to sustainable growth and development.