Tinubu Appoints Fubara To APC High-Level Conflict Resolution Committee Ahead Of 2027

By Jerry Needam

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has been appointed as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee on Strategy, Conflict Resolution and Mobilisation, inaugurated on Wednesday by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos.

The high-powered committee was constituted to address internal disagreements within the ruling party and strengthen unity as the APC intensifies preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Governor Fubara joins a select group of senior party leaders and governors charged with stabilising the party, resolving lingering disputes and ensuring nationwide cohesion.

The committee is chaired by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, while Muiz Banire, former National Legal Adviser of the APC, serves as Member/Secretary.

Other prominent members include Senator Adamu Aliero; Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma; as well as Governors Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) and Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta).

Also appointed to the committee are Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani; Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; and former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

In addition, Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, was inaugurated as a key member of the committee, further underscoring the strategic importance of the body within the party’s national structure.

The inauguration of the committee signals President Tinubu’s determination to consolidate internal party harmony, strengthen mobilisation efforts and position the APC for electoral success.

With Governor Fubara’s inclusion, the party is drawing on broad regional representation, political experience and executive capacity to reinforce unity and strategic coordination ahead of the next election cycle.