A BEACON OF COMPASSION, FAITH, AND TRANSFORMATION: SALUTING DR. MRS. SEINYÉ LULU-BRIGGS, A RARE GIFT TO HUMANITY

By Jerry Needam

As the year 2025 draws to a close, history beckons us to pause, reflect, and give honor where honor is due. It is a season to remember those whose lives and labors have transcended self-interest and personal comfort—those whose deeds have healed wounds, restored hope, lifted burdens, strengthened communities, and pointed countless souls to God.

Among such towering figures of impact and grace stands one exceptional name: Dr. Mrs. Seinyé Lulu-Briggs, Founder of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation.

Dr. Mrs. Lulu-Briggs is not merely a philanthropist; she is a force of divine compassion, a woman whose life is a living sermon of love in action.

Her contributions in 2025 alone read like a blueprint for selfless service and godly stewardship.

In an age where generosity is often selective and conditional, she has remained steadfast, sacrificial, and unapologetically committed to humanity.

A woman of uncommon grace and deep spiritual conviction, Dr. Mrs. Lulu-Briggs exemplifies what it means to be a true servant of God. As a preacher of the Gospel, she does not only proclaim Christ with words; she demonstrates Him through works—touching lives, converting souls, and nurturing faith across communities.

Her unwavering devotion to God and His work has translated into the building of places of worship, the support of Christian missions, and the strengthening of the body of Christ, ensuring that the Gospel continues to shine brightly in both word and deed.

Through the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, her philanthropy has become systematic, far-reaching, and transformational.

Homes have been provided for the homeless, food placed on the tables of the hungry, and dignity restored to the less privileged.

She has been a lifeline to struggling families, a pillar of hope to widows and orphans, and a dependable support system for communities long forgotten.

In 2025, her benevolence extended boldly into healthcare, as she championed free medical outreaches, bringing healing to the sick and relief to those who could not afford basic medical attention.

These interventions did more than save lives—they reaffirmed human worth and reminded beneficiaries that they had not been abandoned.

Her impact has also reverberated powerfully within the economic space.

By providing support and lifelines to small and medium-scale businesses, she has helped sustain livelihoods, empower entrepreneurs, and strengthen households.

Through these acts, she has proven that charity, when done right, is not about dependency, but about empowerment and sustainability.

Education, the bedrock of societal progress, has equally benefited from her vision.

Dr. Mrs. Lulu-Briggs has supported the building of schools and the development of learning environments, investing not just in structures, but in futures.

Her commitment to education underscores her belief that lasting change is built when minds are nurtured and opportunities are created.

What sets Dr. Mrs. Seinyé Lulu-Briggs apart is not only the scale of her generosity, but the purity of her motives. Her kindness is quiet yet profound, her leadership humble yet commanding, her faith resolute yet compassionate.

She gives not for applause, but out of obedience to God and love for humanity. In doing so, she has put smiles on countless faces and rekindled hope in hearts that were weary.

Indeed, she is a remarkable, extraordinary, and indefatigable woman—a rare blend of spiritual depth, moral authority, and humanitarian excellence.

Her life stands as a powerful reminder that true greatness is measured not by what one accumulates, but by what one gives back.

As we close the chapter on 2025, it is both fitting and necessary to commend Dr. Mrs. Seinyé Lulu-Briggs—to celebrate her, to thank her, and to hold her up as a shining example of what it means to live a life of purpose, faith, and impact.

She is a blessing to this generation, an inspiration to leaders and followers alike, and a testament to the enduring power of love guided by God.

History will remember her.

Humanity is better because of her.

And God, whom she serves faithfully, is glorified through her works.

Jerry Needam is a Journalist based in Port Harcourt