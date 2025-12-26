WELCOME ADDRESS PRESENTED BY MR. LESI MAOL AT THE FIRST OGONI ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND CAREER DEVELOPMENT SUMMIT BANE, 26TH–27TH DECEMBER 2025

Distinguished guests, respected speakers, community leaders, and dear delegates,

I warmly welcome you all.

I am deeply grateful to every one of you who believed in this vision and chose to be here, even during this busy festive season. Your presence today shows your commitment to a new beginning and a new direction for the development of Ogoni land.

It is often said that the greatest asset on earth is man. However, a man without knowledge, information, or personal development becomes unproductive—not just to himself, but to society and humanity at large. When people lack direction and opportunity, progress is stalled.

Having carefully observed the direction the world is moving—particularly in business, careers, wealth creation, and human development—we made a deliberate decision to share the knowledge, principles, and insights that have worked for us with the next generation of leaders. That generation is seated right here today.

Over the years, I have personally built businesses and created wealth by applying certain principles—principles that are not widely known, but are proven and effective. It is my responsibility, and indeed my desire, to pass this knowledge forward, alongside other successful sons and daughters of our land.

Let me be clear: politics is not a business, and crime is not a career. Illegal activities only lead to punishment and destruction. If we truly desire progress, we must chart a new course—one that is not dependent on politics or crime, but built on skills, talent, creativity, and the intelligent use of the mind. This is how lasting wealth is created all over the world.

That is why this summit is a call to our youths to embrace new information, to change their mindset, and to adopt a do-it-yourself approach—creating businesses and careers that can compete globally. Through this path, we can collectively develop our villages and towns without waiting endlessly for government intervention. Across the eastern and western parts of our country, communities come together to build schools, hospitals, roads, and empower the less privileged. Ogoni can do the same.

Today marks the beginning of a new idea and a new direction—a conscious decision to catch up with Nigeria and the rest of the world by actively participating in the global business space.

My personal vision is bold but intentional: I want to see at least 20 millionaires emerge from this summit. When a person’s mindset changes, their actions change. And when actions change, society changes. In support of this vision, I am committing ₦200 million today to support 20 entrepreneurs, helping them grow their businesses to the next level. These beneficiaries will, in turn, become co-sponsors of this dream—ensuring that it does not die, but becomes a lasting tradition that outlives us all and continues to grow year after year for generations yet unborn.

I sincerely thank all the great men and women who contributed in various ways to make this programme a success. May God richly reward you for your sacrifices and support.

Let me emphasize that this is not a talk show. This is an impactful, action-driven summit. I urge all delegates to listen attentively, engage the speakers, ask questions, and ensure that you leave here not just inspired, but with a clear decision to act.

By God’s grace and enablement, we shall continue this summit in the years ahead, expanding its reach and impact.

As we spend these two days together, I pray that God grants us journey mercies at the end of the programme and blesses all that will be shared here.

Thank you, and may God bless us all.