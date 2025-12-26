Emotions Run High As Mayor Of Housing Stages Reunion With Former Co-workers At Meridian Hospital In PH

It was a moment of emotions on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, when the Mayor of Housing, My-ACE China, staged a reunion at the Meridian Hospitals group in Oromenike area of D-Line in Port Harcourt.

The real estate success strategist had worked at the Meridian almost two decades ago as a laboratory scientist but said he resigned when he could not cope with the site of patients struggling to access medical care just because they could not pay the deposits.

China, who said Meridian was the first and last place he worked in life before he said he found that salary was never going to give him financial freedom and would not allow the creativity in him to explode.

The CEO of the Housing and Construction Mayor Ltd, the group behind the upcoming Alesa Highlands Sustainable Green Smart City, said he returned to the place to begin to fulfil his dream of helping indigent persons pay medical bills. He created further excitement when he awarded cash gifts and gave Christmas palliatives to about 10 workers that had been his workmates years back.

The Mayor of Housing said he was excited to come back to the place that made him see light and meaning in life because it was where he encountered the first meaning of life that convinced him that only entrepreneurship could grant him financial freedom enough to help give free health to others.

Reacting, the Founder and Chief Medical Director, Dr Iyke Odo, said China had always manifested courage, infectious friendship, hard-work, ambition, and impulsive giving.

Dr Odo said; “Not everybody that gives is a Giver. The difference is that Givers are given to give.”

Dr Odo used the opportunity to call on the federal and state governments to make health insurance effective in Nigeria to save lives.

Most of the former co-workers took turns to speak about China, all agreeing that he was ambitious, hardworking, honest, and full of enthusiasm.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Francesca Nzeako, head of nursing at the hospital, said she was shut of words seeing China transform to the Mayor of Housing and a big philanthropist.

She joined others to pray for China’s protection and more success in life.

The highlight of the reunion was the blessing and anointing of China by the CMD and most of the beneficiaries, pouring prayers on his head.

Earlier at the medical outreach in Oromenike Government Girls Secondary School, Chioma Faith Nnadi, the country manager/project coordinator of Pilgrims Health Foundation (Africa), told newsmen that the scheme also involved other forms of support including scholarships.

Chioma Nnadi further stated that a total of 400 persons were expected to benefit from the programme with 150 needing eye glasses.

A patient, Loveth Sam, commended the organizers of the medical outreach for the gesture, saying it has catered to her health needs and lifted the financial burden off her shoulders.

On his own, Mr Jerry Onwuso, a 63-year-old patient, who was first to see eye doctors and got eye glasses and drugs, told newsmen that he was pleased with the medical intervention. He made it clear he did not pay any money to get all the treatments and glasses, and pleaded that the scheme be sustained.