Lady Fubara Celebrates Christmas Babies, Fetes Children Of Port Harcourt Motherless Home

Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara has extended pleasantries and care to babies born on the 2025 Christmas Day.

Lady Fubara who visited the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital on Christmas morning was presented with baby Eric Chinyere Blessing, weighing 2.7 kg delivered at 00.2 hours and baby Chidugam Kinikachi Owhondah delivered at 2.00am.

Speaking during the event, she thanked God for His faithfulness and grace to see another Christmas and congratulated the couples and the special babies.

Lady Fubara who donated gift items such as toiletries and cash to the Christmas babies and their mothers, said it was a tradition in the state to identify with special babies born on Christmas and new year.

She charged the parents to train the children in the fear of the Lord so that they can be beneficial to the families and the larger society.

The Rivers First Lady also visited inmates at the Port Harcourt Children’s Home, Borikiri where she complimented and showed love and care to the children with presentation of gift items.

In His response, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, Prof Chizindu Alikor welcomed Lady Fubara to the Hospital and thanked her for the kind gestures.

He also expressed gratitude to the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara for recently approving the employment of 1,000 staff and equipping various departments of the Hospital and assured the commitment of the management of the Hospital to live up to its tasks and duties. Earlier at the Port Harcourt Children Home in Borikiri, Lady Fubara commended the Caregivers for keeping the facility clean and habitable for the children and expressed deep satisfaction with the level of care.