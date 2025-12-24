Tinubu Lauds RSG Under Fubara’s Watch

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has commended Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for what he described as responsible and stabilising leadership, conveying President Bola Tinubu’s satisfaction with the governor’s handling of peace and governance in the state.

Ribadu spoke on Monday when he led a presidential delegation which included the Minister of Works, David Umahi; the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal; and top officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL)—on a courtesy visit to the Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt.

He described Rivers as one of the most peaceful states in the country, attributing the calm to Fubara’s leadership style, and said the Federal Government delegation was in the state to consolidate ongoing peace efforts in Ogoniland.

According to Ribadu, a new chapter is opening in the Ogoni ethnic nationality, stressing that Nigeria is entering a transformative phase beginning from the area.

He said President Tinubu specifically directed him to thank Governor Fubara and express his happiness with the coordination of discussions on the possible resumption of oil exploration in Ogoni.

The NSA also conveyed the President’s appreciation to the Ogoni people for their patience, support and understanding, while praising the state government for providing a campus for the University of Environment and hosting the South-South zonal office of the Office of the National Security Adviser.

In his remarks, the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, described the Ogoni Peace Initiative as strategic to national unity, noting that President Tinubu takes a personal interest in the welfare of the Niger Delta.

He assured that all sections of the East–West Road would be completed to standard, revealing that the 15-kilometre Eleme axis in Ogoniland includes five flyovers, one of which is being constructed by the Rivers State Government.

Umahi said the over ₦200 billion East–West Road project is scheduled for completion by April next year, adding that designs are ongoing— following presidential approval—to dualise the Bonny–Bodo Road and construct two flyovers.

He also disclosed that the President has ordered a redesign of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway to pass through Ogoniland.

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, reaffirmed that the Ogoni clean-up remains a top priority, noting steady progress on the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)-recommended interventions, including mangrove restoration, healthcare delivery, human capital development and women empowerment.

On his part, NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari, said the company is fully committed to the Ogoni dialogue process, stressing that the focus going forward would be on the people rather than oil.

He disclosed that the employment of 30 Ogoni indigenes by NNPCL has reached the final stage, with appointment letters issued and resumption slated for January 2026.

Responding, Governor Fubara thanked President Tinubu for what he described as decisive and genuine intervention in Rivers State, noting that resolving a crisis that spanned over three decades in Ogoniland was no small feat.

He said the President’s actions have restored ease of movement along the East–West Road corridor connecting Bonny and Bayelsa, while rebuilding confidence in the region. Fubara reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining peace and managing emerging conflicts, stressing that development can not thrive in an atmosphere of instability.