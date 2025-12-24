Ekpeye Monarch Tasks Kinsmen On Collect Efforts To Build Ekpeyeland

By Margret Ikiriko

His Imperial Majesty, Eze Amb. Kelvin Ngozi Anugwo, Eze Ekpeye Logbo III, Akalaka XII has called on sons and daughters of Ekpeye land to see the progress of Ekpeye nation as a collective responsibility that must be embraced by all.

He made the call on Sunday, December 21,2025 during a sensitzation program organized by Ekpeye Oil and Gas Pipelines Host Families Association (EOG) at Ahoada town.

Eze Ekpeye Logbo who was represented by His Royal Highness , Rowland.W .Ebeledai cited that the low pace of development of Ekpeye nation was as a result of schism, saying Ekpeye is faced with internal challenges due to lack of unity and common front.

His words: we are the problem of ourselves. When we stop fighting ourselves, progress will surely come into Ekpeye land . Oil exploration has been ongoing for several years but we have nothing to show for it. Looking at other ethnic groups, there is need to weep for Ekpeye people . The way forward is to unite as a people.

He said unity is the tool that can block the loopholes and gaps which those oil companies operating in Ekpeye explore, saying there is need to build a better Ekpeye nation which they can all be proud of.

King Ebeledai commended the National Chairman of EOG, Comr. Chidi Dogini and his e executives for their impressive performance in ensuring that crime rate is reduced in Ekpeye land while describing as a man safeguarding the future of Ekpeye nation.

He further noted that Comr. Dogini needed the support of critical stakeholders to successfully harness the wealth of Ekpeye nation through the oil and gas sector.

Eze Prince Chibunna in his speech said that the pivotal roles played the EOG so far towards curbing insecurity cannot be over emphasized and it should seen as a beacon of patriotism but urged to do more.

He lamented that the hazzards when oil pipeline is vandalized is not only to the detriment of the soil in question but also to the humans and applauded the intervention of the Tantitta Security Services Nigeria Limited and that of the Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited

The National Chairman of EOG ,Comr. Chidi Dogini in his speech expressed concerned over the attitude of some community representatives in the various Trust Funds, saying the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) should be the business of community leaders who are in position to decide what the money should be used for and not for those sent to represent them to take decisions on their own . He reiterated that the money is meant to develop the communities so as to have what they desire such as social aminities.

He also expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the surveillance contract awarded to Tantitta Security Services Nigeria Limited and Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited , disclosing that the activities of those security companies has made them to realized the good things God deposited in their land by unlocking several opportunities for the youths, alleging that if it were to be left in the hands of the multinational companies they would have still been in the dark.

According to him, continuous advocacy campaign and public enlightenment efforts of the EOG , Ekpeye people are now better informed about the activities of Tantitta and its benefits, as he called for more collective responsibility in safe guarding the nation’s resources through unbiased activities of Tantitta and Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited . Comr. Dogini urged the federal government to expedite action in ensuring that the proposed Armnesty program be concluded so as to enable those in question to be re-unite with the society. And also pleaded that opportunity should be given to the people of Ekpeye nation during the next formation of NDDC board, looking at the armies of oil wells in their land.