FG Declares Public Holiday

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has declared December 25 and 26, 2025, as well as January 1, 2026, public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day, and the New Year celebrations.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed in a statement statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani.

He indicated that the declaration was made on behalf of the Federal Government by the Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The Minister calls for reflection on the values of love, peace, humility, and sacrifice associated with the birth of Jesus Christ.

He also calls on Nigerians, regardless of faith or ethnicity, to use the festive season to pray for peace, security, and national progress. Tunji-Ojo further urges citizens to remain law-abiding and security conscious during the celebrations, while wishing Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.