Why We Must Support Governor Fubara

By Jerry Needam

At defining moments in history, societies are presented with leaders whose character, conduct, and clarity of purpose rise above partisan noise.

Rivers State is living through such a moment under the leadership of His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

The choice before Rivers people is no longer about political differences, but about direction, stability, and the future.

This reality makes it imperative for all well-meaning citizens to support Governor Fubara and his political direction within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Fubara has distinguished himself not through political aggression or divisive rhetoric, but through humility, peace, God-fearing values, pragmatism, and uncommon restraint in the face of intense political pressure.

In a state historically associated with political tension, his calm leadership has restored confidence, reduced friction, and refocused governance on the people.

From the outset, Governor Fubara made it clear that his administration would not be driven by vendetta or bitterness.

Instead, he embraced reconciliation, inclusion, and governance anchored on conscience and responsibility.

This approach has yielded tangible results, including a calmer political climate, renewed investor confidence, and a government focused on service delivery.

Politics thrives on organization and direction. Fragmented political structures weaken governance and slow development.

The ongoing alignment of political leaders and structures into the APC under Governor Fubara’s leadership is therefore strategic, not accidental.

It reflects a collective understanding that Rivers State must speak with one united voice at the national level.

Aligning with the ruling party at the centre is not an act of surrender, but a deliberate effort to position Rivers State where national decisions are made, resources allocated, and development priorities determined.

Governor Fubara’s alignment with the APC is rooted in pragmatism, not opportunism.

It demonstrates a clear understanding of Nigeria’s political realities and the need for Rivers State to fully integrate into the centre of national governance.

His cooperative posture with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu further underscores his statesmanship.

At a time when Nigeria is undergoing critical reforms, synergy between the federal and state governments is essential.

A Rivers State that stands firmly with the President is better positioned for increased federal presence, accelerated infrastructure development, expanded economic opportunities, and stronger national relevance.

This is therefore a defining moment for Rivers people to rise above old divisions and rally behind purposeful leadership.

Supporting Governor Fubara is not merely a political choice; it is a strategic decision for the stability, progress, and future of Rivers State.

With humility, peace, and pragmatic leadership, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has shown that governance can be principled and effective.

Rivers State stands at the threshold of greater opportunity.

The path forward is unity, strategic alignment, and sustained support for leadership that works.

Jerry Needam is a Journalist based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.