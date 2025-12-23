Why Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh Won Rivers Best Commissioner Award

By Jerry Needam

In a time when public service is often measured by promises rather than performance, the emergence of Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, Rivers State Commissioner for Health, stands as a refreshing and powerful reminder of what visionary leadership, competence, and compassion can achieve.

Her recognition with multiple honours in 2025 — most notably the National Network Newspaper Best Commissioner Award and the widely acclaimed Rivers Best Commissioner Award — is not accidental.

It is the result of years of preparation, professionalism, and tireless service to humanity.

Dr. Oreh’s stewardship of the Rivers State health sector has been nothing short of transformative.

From policy formulation to grassroots healthcare delivery, her impact is visible, measurable, and deeply felt across urban and rural communities alike.

A CV Built on Excellence and Global Exposure

Dr. Adaeze Oreh’s professional journey reflects a rare blend of academic brilliance, global exposure, and hands-on leadership.

A highly trained medical doctor with advanced public health expertise, she brings to governance a solid background shaped by years of service within both national and international health institutions.

Before her appointment as Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oreh had built an outstanding career in public health, health systems strengthening, and disease prevention.

Her experience spans working with reputable global health organisations, managing large-scale health programmes, and contributing to policy frameworks that prioritize equity, access, and sustainability.

This wealth of experience has translated seamlessly into her role in Rivers State, giving her an uncommon edge among her peers.

Her CV is not merely a list of positions held; it is a record of problems solved, systems improved, and lives touched.

Transforming Healthcare Delivery in Rivers State Under Dr. Oreh’s leadership, the Rivers State Ministry of Health has witnessed a renewed sense of purpose and direction.

She has championed reforms aimed at strengthening primary healthcare, revitalising secondary health facilities, and improving service delivery across the board.

One of her most applauded achievements is her relentless push for accessible, affordable, and people-centred healthcare.

From upgrading health infrastructure to ensuring the availability of essential drugs and medical equipment, Dr. Oreh has consistently placed the wellbeing of Rivers people at the heart of governance.

Her administration has prioritised maternal and child health, disease surveillance, immunisation coverage, and emergency preparedness — areas that are critical to long-term public health outcomes.

Through strategic partnerships, staff capacity building, and data-driven decision-making, she has raised the standard of healthcare management in the state.

Leadership with Compassion and Accountability

What truly sets Dr. Oreh apart is her leadership style.

She combines firmness with empathy, professionalism with humility, and vision with action.

Healthcare workers across the state describe her as approachable, responsive, and deeply committed to improving working conditions for medical personnel.

She has consistently engaged stakeholders — from doctors and nurses to community leaders and development partners — fostering a collaborative environment where shared responsibility drives success.

Her insistence on transparency, accountability, and results has earned her widespread respect within government circles and beyond.

Multiple Awards, One Clear Message

The multiple awards Dr. Adaeze Chidimma Oreh received in 2025 are a collective verdict on performance. The National Network Newspaper Best Commissioner Award, alongside other recognitions, underscores the national relevance of her work and the exceptional standards she has set in public office.

These honours are not ceremonial titles; they reflect public trust, professional endorsement, and the lived experiences of citizens whose access to quality healthcare has improved under her watch.

A Benchmark for Public Service

Dr. Oreh’s success sends a powerful message: excellence in governance is achievable when competence meets commitment.

She has redefined what it means to be a commissioner, proving that public office can be a platform for innovation, service, and lasting impact.

As Rivers State continues its journey toward sustainable development under focused leadership, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh stands tall as a benchmark — not only in health administration but in public service as a whole.

Her awards are well deserved. Her legacy, still unfolding, promises even greater milestones.

And for the people of Rivers State, her leadership offers something priceless: confidence in a healthier future.

Congratulations, Dr Chidinma Oreh, Rivers State Best Commissioner!

Jerry Needam is a Journalist based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State