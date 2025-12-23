Fubara Hails Mass Defection To APC As Watershed Moment For Rivers Politics

By Jerry Needam

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has warmly received members of the National Assembly who on Tuesday defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing their move as bold, principled, and visionary.

Governor Fubara said the lawmakers’ decision reflects a deep commitment to the unity, stability, and overall progress of Rivers State and Nigeria at large.

The defectors include two Distinguished Senators — Senator Allwell Onyesoh (Rivers East) and Senator Barinada Mpigi (Rivers South-East) — alongside Members of the House of Representatives: Dumnamene Dekor, Solomon Bob, Cyril Hart, Victor Obuzor, Blessing Amadi, and Felix Nwaeke.

The Governor further applauded them for standing with earlier defectors who had already aligned with his administration and the APC.

These include Hon. Boniface Emerengwa, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, Hon. Boma Goodhead, who joined the APC from the PDP, and Hon. Umezuruike Manuchim, who joined from the Labour Party in solidarity with the Rivers State Governor.

Governor Fubara stressed that the development transcends routine political movement, describing it as a clear endorsement of his own decision to align with the APC.

He said the growing unity signals the emergence of a strong, cohesive political force determined to fully position Rivers State at the centre of national governance.

According to him, the alignment will unlock greater opportunities for accelerated economic growth, inclusive development, and sustainable progress across the state.

The Governor noted that the expanding coalition mirrors the visible transformation being driven by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and is fully in sync with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government.

Expressing optimism about the future, Governor Fubara said the increasing support base in Rivers State would significantly strengthen the success of the President’s reform initiatives.

He reaffirmed his firm commitment to delivering victory for President Tinubu in the 2027 General Elections and urged all well-meaning Rivers people to embrace the APC in building a new era of progressive politics, peace, stability, and shared prosperity.