Ogoni Summit Ignites New Era as Lesi Maol Commits ₦200 Million to Raise 20 Millionaires

By Jerry Needam

History was made in Ogoni land as a bold vision for wealth creation, youth empowerment, and sustainable development took center stage at the First Ogoni Entrepreneurship and Career Development Summit, held in Bane from 26th–27th December 2025.

The defining moment of the summit came when Mr. Lesi Maol, in his welcome address, announced a ₦200 million personal commitment to support 20 emerging entrepreneurs, a move that drew widespread applause and set a powerful tone for the future of economic development in Ogoni.

Describing the intervention as a deliberate investment in mindset transformation and enterprise building, Maol emphasized that lasting prosperity cannot be achieved through politics or crime, but through knowledge, skills, creativity, and disciplined entrepreneurship.

“Politics is not a business, and crime is not a career,” he declared, calling on Ogoni youths to chart a new path built on innovation, self-reliance, and global competitiveness.

According to Maol, the ₦200 million fund will be deployed to help selected entrepreneurs scale their businesses to the next level, with beneficiaries expected to become co-sponsors of the initiative, ensuring that the summit grows into a self-sustaining legacy.

His vision, he said, is to see at least 20 millionaires emerge from the summit, triggering a ripple effect of economic empowerment that will transform families, communities, and the wider Ogoni society.

The summit was positioned not as a motivational talk shop, but as an action-driven platform designed to equip participants with practical knowledge, tested principles, and real-world strategies for business and career growth.

Speakers drawn from diverse sectors shared insights on wealth creation, personal development, and enterprise management, reinforcing the summit’s focus on results.

Maol noted that communities across Nigeria have advanced by pooling resources to build schools, hospitals, roads, and economic opportunities without waiting for government intervention, stressing that Ogoni can—and must—do the same.

Participants described the ₦200 million commitment as a turning point, signaling a new era where successful sons and daughters of the land reinvest directly in the future of the youth.

As the summit continues, expectations are high that the initiative will not only produce successful entrepreneurs, but also establish a lasting tradition of mentorship, investment, and collective development in Ogoni land.

With faith, vision, and concrete financial backing now in place, many believe the Ogoni Entrepreneurship and Career Development Summit has planted seeds that will yield prosperity for generations yet unborn.