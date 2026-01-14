EFCC Boasts Of Apprehending Hundreds Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Two Months

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has revealed that the anti-graft agency arrested hundreds of suspected internet fraudsters over the past two months as part of its renewed crackdown on cybercrime.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics on Sunday night, Olukoyede said the arrests were carried out under the commission’s ongoing institutional reforms, which prioritise professionalism, intelligence-led operations and strict adherence to due process.

He explained that EFCC operatives no longer make random arrests, stressing that every operation is backed by intelligence gathering, surveillance and legal authorization.

According to him, many cybercrime suspects do not operate from their homes but use hotels and short-let apartments, often staying off the radar during the day.

This, he said, makes carefully planned and coordinated operations necessary.

Olukoyede assured Nigerians that the EFCC in 2026 would continue to operate in a more disciplined and law-abiding manner, noting that all arrests would be conducted strictly within the limits of the law.

He also defended the use of force when required, explaining that EFCC officers are legally empowered to carry out arrests, including breaking into premises when necessary — a practice common among international law enforcement agencies such as the FBI and the UK’s National Crime Agency.

The EFCC boss further disclosed that the commission works closely with foreign security agencies and has received commendations from international partners for its professionalism. While admitting that no institution is perfect, Olukoyede urged Nigerians to continue supporting the EFCC, saying its actions are crucial to the country’s ongoing fight against corruption and cybercrime.