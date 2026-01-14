Impeachment Threat:  APC, Lawmakers, Others Intervene, Call For Restraint

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and other key stakeholders have stepped in to address the escalating political standoff between Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, which has triggered fresh impeachment proceedings against the governor.

Sources say intensive efforts are underway to break the deadlock, with all parties — including members of the Rivers State House of Assembly — being urged to work toward a political settlement.

It was also clarified that neither Fubara, Wike nor any of the principal actors has met President Bola Tinubu over the crisis, contrary to earlier reports.

The President, it was gathered, will only intervene if absolutely necessary, viewing the matter as a political dispute that should be resolved politically.

Amid the tension, two members of the Rivers State House of Assembly — Sylvanus Nwankwo (Omuma) and Minority Leader Peter Abbey (Degema) — have appealed to their colleagues to halt the impeachment process against Governor Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, they acknowledged that impeachment notices had been issued but urged restraint, dialogue and compromise, citing appeals from elders and national leaders.

They admitted there may have been constitutional breaches but argued that political wisdom, reconciliation and stability should take priority over confrontation.

Further intervention came from the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) Reconciliation Committee, led by former Attorney-General of the Federation, Kanu Agabi (SAN), who called on Fubara, Wike and other stakeholders to embrace forgiveness and make sacrifices for peace.

He warned that prolonged conflict would harm Rivers State and the nation, urging all sides to act with humility and restraint.

Concerns were also raised by MOSOP, which warned that political instability could derail oil exploration in Ogoni, potentially costing Nigeria over $30 million daily.

The group urged the House of Assembly to halt the impeachment process in the national interest. As pressure mounts from political leaders, civil society and regional groups, the focus is shifting toward dialogue and de-escalation to preserve peace, governance and economic stability in Rivers State.