Chief Lesi Maol Emerges New KAGOTE President, Sets Data-Driven Agenda To Revitalize Education In Ogoniland

By Jerry Needam

…Prioritises Teachers, Students, Community Development Across Ogoni LGAs

Ogoniland has entered a new chapter of purposeful leadership with the election of Chief Lesi Maol as the new President-General of KAGOTE, the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Ogoni people.

Chief Maol, an Ogoni entrepreneur and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Giolee Global Resources Limited, was elected during KAGOTE’s congress held on Sunday, January 18, 2026 in Gwara, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

His emergence brings to an end the administration of the immediate past leadership under Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Nwiika Deeyah, current Board of Trustees Chairman of HYPREP.

His election has been widely welcomed across Ogoni communities as a victory for unity, strategic thinking and people-centred development.

In his first major move as President, Chief Maol constituted a special education data committee tasked with compiling comprehensive statistics on the number of teachers and student populations in all primary schools across the four Local Government Areas of Ogoniland —Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme.

The initiative is designed to generate accurate, evidence-based information that will guide policy advocacy, resource allocation and targeted interventions aimed at improving the functionality and quality of primary education in Ogoni.

According to the new KAGOTE President, reliable data remains the foundation of effective planning and sustainable development.

He stressed that understanding teacher strength, pupil enrolment and school distribution will enable KAGOTE to engage governments, development partners and relevant stakeholders from a position of facts, not assumptions, in the collective effort to strengthen education delivery across Ogoniland.

In a further demonstration of his commitment to education, Chief Lesi Maol announced the immediate setting up of a committee to provide alternative teachers in secondary schools across Ogoniland, addressing critical manpower gaps in the sector.

He also constituted another committee to review the current constitution of KAGOTE, signalling a reform-driven leadership approach.

Beyond education, Chief Maol reaffirmed KAGOTE’s broader commitment under his leadership to peace, cultural cohesion, youth development and inclusive progress, pledging to run an open, transparent and consultative administration that places the welfare of the Ogoni people at the centre of all decisions.

Chief Maol’s emergence has also reignited discussions around his long-standing charitable and humanitarian footprint in Ogoniland.

Over the years, in his capacity as CEO of Giolee Global Resources Limited, he has been widely recognised for supporting vulnerable families, promoting access to education, encouraging youth empowerment initiatives and quietly assisting community-based development efforts.

His philanthropy, often carried out without fanfare, has earned him respect as a leader deeply committed to the upliftment of his people.

Other officers elected into the KAGOTE executive include Barr. Baride Gwezia as 1st Vice President (Tai), Rear Admiral Nicolas Bakpo as 2nd Vice President (Khana), and Osaroepie Nana as 3rd Vice President (Eleme).

Also elected were Chief Oboba Obaa (Secretary), Hon. Eric Nwibani (Treasurer), Hon. Jacobson Nbina (Financial Secretary), HRH Kadilo Kabari (Welfare Officer), Comrade Menele Nzidee (Publicity Secretary), and Hon. Aaron Mimi (Legal Adviser).

Prominent Ogoni leaders present at the congress included the Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Senator Barry Mpigi, and the Member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor.

The election process was overseen by the Chairman of Tai Local Government Area, Dr. Mbakpone Friday Okpe, who served as Electoral Chairman, alongside the Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Dr. Thomas Bariere, and the chairmen of Eleme and Gokana LGAs as members of the electoral committee.

As congratulatory messages continue to pour in from traditional rulers, community leaders, youth groups and stakeholders across Ogoniland, many see Chief Lesi Maol’s presidency as an opportunity to reposition KAGOTE as a stronger voice for social progress, cultural pride and development-driven advocacy.

With a clear vision, a data-focused strategy and a proven reputation for service, Chief Lesi Maol’s emergence as President of KAGOTE signals renewed hope for structured growth and improved educational outcomes in Ogoniland. Expectations are high —and so is the confidence that this new leadership will rise to the task.