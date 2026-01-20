Group Urges Government To Prioritize Indigenous Language Development

A pan-Nigeria organization committed to the promotion and preservation of indigenous languages, Indigenous Language and Culture Promoters (ILCP), has urged government at all levels to prioritize the development and teaching of indigenous languages in both primary and secondary schools across the country.

The call was made during the organization’s maiden Congress held in Bori, Rivers State, where participants examined challenges hindering the official adoption and teaching of Ogoni languages within the formal education system.

Speaking at the Congress, the Executive Director of ILCP, HRC Mene Magnus Edooh, Amb.P, emphasized the crucial role indigenous languages play in preserving cultural identity, values, and history. He warned against the gradual extinction of local languages, noting that language loss equates to identity loss.

“Years ago, Latin was a language of global relevance, but today it is extinct. We do not want Ogoni languages to go the same way. As a people, we cannot afford to lose our identity through the death of our languages,” Edooh said. He stated that ILCP is committed to collaborating with language stakeholders, educators, and cultural institutions to ensure children and younger generations remain connected to their mother tongues.

The organization also appealed to governments at all levels, as well as concerned organizations and individuals, to initiate strategic interventions that would promote and sustain Nigeria’s indigenous languages. As part of the Congress, the group also ratified the appointments of key officers, aimed at strengthening its operational and advocacy framework.

The newly appointed Director of Media and Information, Prince David N. Gbarato, criticized what he described as the persistent neglect of indigenous languages by government authorities.

“A people with a well-developed language are people with a well-developed indigenous system. Government refusal to give indigenous languages their rightful place is counterproductive to national cultural growth,” Gbarato stated. The Congress attracted representatives of various indigenous language groups and other stakeholders, who unanimously called for renewed vigor and collective responsibility in safeguarding Nigeria’s rich linguistic heritage.