INEC Releases Timetable For 2027 General Elections: Key Dates And Updates
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally released the timetable for the 2027 General Elections, and it’s packed with crucial dates you need to know.
Election Dates:
- Presidential and National Assembly Elections: Saturday, February 20, 2027
- Governorship and State Assembly Elections: Saturday, March 6, 2027
Campaign Periods:
- Presidential and National Assembly Elections:
- November 18, 2026 – February 19, 2027
- Governorship and State Assembly Elections: December 15, 2026 – March 5, 2027
OTHER KEY ACTIVITIES:
Continuous Voter Registration (CVR): April 2026 – January 2027
Submission of Candidate Lists: October 1-31, 2026
Publication of Final Candidate List: November 15, 2026
Party Primaries: July 1 – September 30, 2026. There’s also a proposal to amend the Electoral Act to move the elections to November 2026, but this is still pending.