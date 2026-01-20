INEC Releases Timetable For 2027 General Elections: Key Dates And Updates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally released the timetable for the 2027 General Elections, and it’s packed with crucial dates you need to know.

Election Dates:

Presidential and National Assembly Elections: Saturday, February 20, 2027

Governorship and State Assembly Elections: Saturday, March 6, 2027

Campaign Periods:

Presidential and National Assembly Elections:

November 18, 2026 – February 19, 2027

Governorship and State Assembly Elections: December 15, 2026 – March 5, 2027

OTHER KEY ACTIVITIES:

Continuous Voter Registration (CVR): April 2026 – January 2027

Submission of Candidate Lists: October 1-31, 2026

Publication of Final Candidate List: November 15, 2026

Party Primaries: July 1 – September 30, 2026. There’s also a proposal to amend the Electoral Act to move the elections to November 2026, but this is still pending.