Politics

INEC Releases Timetable For 2027 General Elections: Key Dates And Updates

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 11 minutes ago
0 1 minute read

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally released the timetable for the 2027 General Elections, and it’s packed with crucial dates you need to know.

Election Dates:

  • Presidential and National Assembly Elections: Saturday, February 20, 2027
  • Governorship and State Assembly Elections: Saturday, March 6, 2027

Campaign Periods:

  • Presidential and National Assembly Elections:
  • November 18, 2026 – February 19, 2027
  • Governorship and State Assembly Elections: December 15, 2026 – March 5, 2027

OTHER KEY ACTIVITIES:

Continuous Voter Registration (CVR): April 2026 – January 2027

Submission of Candidate Lists: October 1-31, 2026

Publication of Final Candidate List: November 15, 2026

Party Primaries: July 1 – September 30, 2026. There’s also a proposal to amend the Electoral Act to move the elections to November 2026, but this is still pending.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 11 minutes ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Rivers APC Flags-Off E-Registration Of Members

12 minutes ago

Impeachment: Rivers Traditional Rulers Move To Restore Peace, Set Up 9-Man Committee To Mediate Political Crisis

6 days ago

Momentum Builds for Peace: Rivers Lawmakers Rally Against Impeachment of Governor Fubara

6 days ago

Impeachment Threat:  APC, Lawmakers, Others Intervene, Call For Restraint

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button