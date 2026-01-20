Rivers APC Flags-Off E-Registration Of Members

By Polycarp Nwaeke

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha has formally flagged off the commencement of the APC electronic registration of members in the state.

The flag-off ceremony which was held at the Rivers APC secretariat was aimed at strengthening the party’s internal structure and membership data base in line with the national party reforms.

According to a statement circulated on social media and signed by Jacobs Chimezie Happiness, Special Assistant (Media and Communications) to Okocha, the event was massively attended by members of the state working committee, as well as trained coordinators and registration trainees drawn from the 23 local government areas of the state.

The exercise he noted, would deepen grassroots participation, enhance transparency and position the party for effective mobilization ahead of future political engagements. Speaking at the event, Chief Okocha stressed the importance of technology-driven party administration, noting that the e-registration exercise would ensure accuracy, inclusiveness and credibility in the APC membership register across Rivers State, appealing that everybody should be registered without any discrimination.