Murder Victim’s Widow Cries Out For Help

By Polycarp Nwaeke

Glory Chikwerem whose husband was allegedly murdered in Etche local government area has sent a passionate appeal to the Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara, Senator Allwell Onyesoh and the local government chairman to help recover her husband’s body.

The bereaved Glory who made the appeal while speaking to journalists said those who killed her husband Shedrack took his corpse with them and called on the police and other security agents to intensify investigations and ensure that the killers are brought to justice.

She alleged that a man identified as Elli was involved in the killing and that the incident took place at the deceased elder brother’s parlor.

Glory speaks: “This is the voice of a widow. Please I am calling on the Rivers State Government, Federal Government, Etche local government Chairman, Senator Allwell Onyesoh and everybody to come and help me return my husband’s corpse.

That’s all I want. They should return my husband’s corpse. They killed an innocent man and made away with his body on the 17th of December in his elder brother’s parlor, that was where they came and killed my husband and made away with his corpse.”

Also speaking, the leader of the women in the community, Gladys Ukachukwu who led other women in protest against the killing, urged the security agents to arrest those responsible and ensure the immediate return of the late Shedrack Chikwerem’s body for proper burial. She disclosed that after the killing, the person who was responsible invited policemen to guard his house, adding that he went into wide jubilation, played loud music and drank himself to stupor, while reiterating her call on the police to arrest and bring the culprits to book.