New Twists In Eleme Generator Fumes Tragedy

By Polycarp Nwaeke

The news of the tragic death of a 49-year-old Theophilus Obele, alongside his wife Eunice, his three children, and his in-law from alleged generator fumes at their apartment in Ogale, Eleme, has continued to reverberate all over Rivers State.

New revelations have emerged on the actual cause of the gruesome incident.

Speaking in an interview, the brother of the deceased, Godwin Ogosu, said that rather than the reports of generator fumes, his brother Theophilus and his family may have been poisoned through food or water.

According to him, the position of the generator in the two-bedroom flat of his brother was very far from the scene of the incident for its fumes to have caused the deaths of his brother and those of his family.

His suspicion that they were poisoned was heightened by the alleged discovery of fluid on the bodies of each of the six victims.

Godwin Ogosu speaks: “They have been using the generator. It is a brand new generator. They kept it very far from their two-bedroom flat.

What baffles me most is that how come, if it is generator fumes, the children would leave their own room to go and die in their father’s room? All died in one room.

The first daughter and the last one were lying on the bed, the first son close to the bed, the in-law laid on the door, and my brother on the floor, from bed to the ground, and the wife inside the toilet.

“Generator is not the cause of their death.

How can generator fumes kill two people on the spot when the exhaust was not facing the rooms directly?”

He stressed and maintained that his brother, his wife, his three children, and his in-law were poisoned, and appealed to the government to assist the family in conducting an autopsy to verify the cause of their deaths.

“What killed my brother is poison, maybe poisoned water, food, or whatever.

Count generator out! It is only an autopsy that can help us to know exactly what killed them, so we are begging government to come and assist us.

We cannot lose these people just like that,” Ogosu lamented. He named those who lost their lives in the tragedy, as, Theophilus Obele, his wife Eunice, Saka, Peace, Nka (children), and Ebel Nwaka (the in-law).