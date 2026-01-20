DHRD Condemns Factionalization Of TUC In River

By Margret Ikiriko

The Chairman of Defence For Human Rights And Democracy (DHRD), Corade Clifford Christohper Solomon with his team has called on those orchestrating factitious in Trade Union Congress (TUC) Rivers State Chapter to thread with caution , as the State cannot afford to get into another ruond of pandemonium.

He made this call when the group paid a courtesy visit to the TUC led by comrade Samuel Ogan at their State secretariate in Port Harcourt on Monday, January 19,2026.

He said as a human rights organisation that glamour for good governance that hold unto the principles of the dividend of democracy deemed it necessary to come to the public in solidarity with the leadership of comrade Ogan to call on the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir. Siminalayi Fubara and other affiliate body of TUC to disregard those group of persons forming a parallel government in TUC Rivers State chapter.

The Chairman of DHRD who condemned the factionalization of TUC urged the Gov Fubara to only recognize the administration of comrade Samuel Ogan for an effective leadership of TUC in Rivers State, as the only body recognized by TUC national.

The DHRD passed a vote of confidence on the administration of Comrade Ogan, noting that his administration has set an exemplary standard for public service.

He further stressed that TUC remained the central pillar in agitating for workers welfare and that unity is key in achieving the aims and objectives of TUC.

Comrade Samuel Ogan in his response , appreciated the chairman of DHRD and his team for the solidarity visit and for also recognizing the truth, noting that there is strength in unity, and that no single affiliation of TUC can handle the welfare of the workers all alone.

His words: it is our prayer that we have peace in the State because without peace, the workers of Rivers State will not be able to carry out their functions.

He emphasized that there is peace in TUC because no one has written or complainted any form of grieviaces to the appropriate channel except on the media space.

He however, assured that national is aware of those occupying the media spaces on certain issues and that they are doing the necessary to iron things out . He called on Gov Fubara to do the needful by attending to the letter written to him by the national body, adding that TUC is non-partisan and discharges its duties with the sole mandate to protect workers welfare.