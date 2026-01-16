Giolee Global Sets New CSR Gold Standard with Power, Education, Jobs for Host Community

By Dormene Mbea

Giolee Global Resources Ltd has set a new gold standard in corporate social responsibility, delivering impactful interventions to its host community, Rumuesara Eneka in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, through the donation of a brand new 500KVA transformer, the rollout of a comprehensive scholarship scheme, and the creation of skilled employment opportunities for community indigenes.

Handing over the transformer on Thursday, 15 January 2026, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Giolee Global Resources Ltd, Chief Lesi Maol, described the initiative as a deliberate expression of the company’s philosophy of proactive community engagement and sustainable development.

Chief Maol stated that Giolee Global does not wait for agitation, protests, or external pressure before fulfilling its social responsibilities, but rather identifies critical community needs and addresses them promptly and sustainably.

According to him, the 500KVA transformer was donated to significantly improve electricity supply in Rumuesara Eneka, thereby boosting economic activities, enhancing social life, and improving the overall quality of living for residents.

He noted that the intervention fulfilled a public commitment made during the commissioning of the company’s headquarters and symbolised the company’s appreciation to the community for hosting its operations.

In the education sector, Giolee Global announced a scholarship programme for 50 students drawn from the host community.

Chief Maol explained that the company would pay the school fees of beneficiaries directly to their respective institutions to guarantee transparency and accountability.

He added that the company is awaiting the submission of the students’ details—including names, institutions, and contact information—after which its community relations team would immediately commence the process.

The CEO further disclosed plans to support early learning by organising educational excursions for primary and secondary school pupils in the community.

He said the initiative is designed to expose students to science, technology, laboratories, and field operations at an early stage, stimulating interest in innovation, research, and technical careers.

On employment, Chief Maol reaffirmed Giolee Global’s commitment to the Local Content Law, stressing that the company prioritises the engagement of qualified indigenes of its host community.

He emphasised that Giolee Global seeks to employ competent professionals—such as engineers and technical specialists—rather than limiting community employment to menial roles.

Speaking on behalf of the community, an elder statesman and former Executive Chairman of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, Ven. Fyneface Akah, commended Giolee Global for what he described as a rare, deliberate, and forward-looking approach to corporate social responsibility.

He noted that the company’s interventions in power supply, education, and employment represent sustainable investments that will benefit both present and future generations.

Ven. Akah assured the management of Giolee Global of the community’s full support and partnership, stating that traditional rulers, elders, youth leaders, and community development committees are united in ensuring the security, stability, and continued growth of the company’s operations in Rumuesara Eneka.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Community Development Committee, Mr. Christian Ogbonda Chukwu, praised Chief Lesi Maol and his management team for exceeding community expectations within a short period.

He described the interventions as evidence of genuine commitment and goodwill, adding that the community continues to pray for the sustained growth and expansion of Giolee Global Resources Ltd.