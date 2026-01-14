Impeachment: Rivers Traditional Rulers Move To Restore Peace, Set Up 9-Man Committee To Mediate Political Crisis

By Jerry Needam

In a decisive intervention aimed at resolving the lingering political crisis in Rivers State, the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers has constituted a nine-man high-powered committee to mediate between contending political interests and restore peace, stability, and harmonious coexistence across the state.

The mediation committee is chaired by His Majesty, the Gbenemene of the Ancient Bangha Kingdom, HM King (Dr.) Suanu T. Y. Baridam, JP, with His Majesty, Eze Barr. Nwachukwu Nnam Obi serving as Co-Chairman.

The panel has been mandated to interface with key stakeholders across the political divide and to proffer sustainable and enduring solutions to the protracted political situation confronting the state.

Other members of the committee include His Majesty, Eze Uchechukwu Isaiah-Elikwu; His Majesty, Eze Leslie Eke; His Majesty, Dr. Samuel Amaechi; His Majesty, Dr. Felix Otuwarikpo; His Majesty, Eze Barr. Onyekachi Amaonwu; HRH King Agolia Aboko; and HRH Eze Nwankwo Nwankwo.

Barrister Darlington Owiriwa will serve as Secretary of the committee.

Recognising the sensitive nature of the issues under consideration, the Council of Traditional Rulers appealed to supporters of all political tendencies, social media users, and the general public to exercise restraint and moderation in their utterances, warning that inflammatory comments could further escalate tensions.

The Council also urged Rivers people to refrain from actions capable of breaching the peace, stressing that peace and stability are fundamental to the unity, development, and progress of Rivers State.

The statement announcing the formation of the committee was issued under the authority of His Majesty, Eze Chike Amadi Worlu-Wodo, DSSRS, JP, Eze Oha Apara IV of Apara Kingdom and Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, and was dated January 14, 2026.

Political observers have described the intervention by the revered traditional institution as timely and crucial, noting that it could help de-escalate tensions and chart a credible pathway toward lasting peace and political stability in Rivers State.